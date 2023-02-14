Corri Milliner v Pelham
Benjamin Russell's Corri Milliner sets up for a dunk against Pelham in the 6A state basketball tournament. Feb. 14, 2023.

 By Henry Zimmer Sports Editor

The Benjamin Russell basketball season came to a close on Tuesday, with the Wildcats being handed an 12-point loss at home to Pelham in the 6A state basketball tournament, 68-56.

