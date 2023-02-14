The Benjamin Russell basketball season came to a close on Tuesday, with the Wildcats being handed an 12-point loss at home to Pelham in the 6A state basketball tournament, 68-56.
“Certainly in life there are things that don’t go your way,” coach Jeremy Freeman said. “We just didn’t make the shots we normally make in critical moments. This is not the way we wanted things to end.”
Things started out well for the Wildcats, who after a Pelham turnover, went on a long scoring run to end the first quarter. By the end of the first eight minutes of play, Benjamin Russell led 23-14.
The Panthers were not held down for long as out of the stoppage, Pelham mounted a 11-2 run to tie the game at 25.
By halftime, Pelham led 37-36.
Senior Quez Thompson was the lone offensive bright spot for Benjamin Russell in the first half, and for much of the game. In the first two quarters, Thompson hit four long balls and led the team in scoring with 16. He tallied 25 on the night.
After halftime, Pelham kept much of the same momentum, holding the Wildcats to just nine points in the third quarter with seven of those points coming from Thompson.
The only other basket scored by the home squad in the third was a ferocious dunk by Corri Milliner that actually gave the Wildcats a 46-45 lead heading into the fourth.
In the fourth however, things unraveled.
With six minutes to go, the game was tied at 48 apiece. With 2:49 to go, Pelham led 57-48.
“We probably did not get enough looks that we wanted to,” Freeman said. “We wanted to ramp the tempo up late, but they can ramp it up just as well.”
In the fourth, no Wildcat scored more than two points. In the second half, Thompson accounted for 12 of the team’s 20 points.
Milliner and Gabe Benton both finished their nights with 10 points, but ultimately it was not enough.
“We gave it all we could do,” Freeman said. “It was right there. They just pulled away at the end. Hats off to them. That is just how it goes. You don’t want to be on the losing side, but unfortunately somebody has to.”
