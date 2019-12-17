Perfect was the name of the game for Benjamin Russell’s Saxon Coker at this weekend’s Swede Umbach Invitational in Auburn. Despite having to take the mat six times in a two-day time frame, Coker wrestled his way to perfection and earned first place at 152 pounds.
After taking down his own teammate in his first pool match then receiving a bye through his second bout, Coker went on a spree of dominating victories. He flattened Auburn’s Miles Ballard in just 2:34 then had a 17-1 technical fall against Lee County’s Justin Gregory in 5:20. Coker then received a medical forfeit against his Huntsville counterpart before pinning Prattville’s Jonathan Dury in the semifinals in 3:30.
Coker had his toughest match of the day in the first-place bout. He took on Gardendale’s Russ Boackle and eked out a 1-0 decision to win gold.
The only other wrestler to get to the final match for Benjamin Russell was Damien Lawry, who was all but perfect at heavyweight. He had two pins, including one in the first period against Columbus’ Evan Toelle, and a major decision in pool play. He then went on to the quarterfinals, where he held off Bob Jones’ Drew Lawson for a 5-1 decision, before squeezing out a 6-3 victory over Robert E. Lee’s Reggie Fowler in the semifinals.
Opelika’s Michael Dawson was just a little too much for Lawry to handle as he fell 3-2 in the gold medal match, settling for second best overall.
Benjamin Russell had several other wrestlers stand out despite them not getting to the final bout.
At 113, Sandlin Pike went 4-1, including three pins, during pool play before defeating Gardendale’s Isaiah Powe in the first bracket match. Pike was dropped to the seventh-place match and eventually took eighth overall after a narrow loss to Sean Mulvany of Columbus (Georgia).
Lee Leonard also put up a good fight at 120 pounds. After a loss in his first pool match followed by a bye, Leonard went on a streak of two straight pins followed by a 15-5 major decision. He then lost to Fort Walton’s Brandon Mallin via pin and was forced to forfeit his final match, giving him sixth overall.
Nyshaad Hannon (126) grabbed fifth place in his weight class with two straight pins to end the tournament. All four of Hannon’s victories in pool play came via pin but he was dropped to the consolation side of the bracket after a 3-0 loss against Smiths Station’s Tony Batiz in the first round. Hannon bounced back well though flattening his next two opponents to claim fifth.
Benjamin Russell had two wrestlers at 138 pounds, and Bobby Charsha earned ninth place overall. After losing his first two matches, Charsha went on a spree in pool play, picking up two pins and a tech fall. He then won all three of his matches in bracket play, including two narrow 3-2 decisions, before winning in a tiebreaker, 2-1, over Veikko Bailey, of Lee County (Georgia), in the ninth-place match.
Also at 138, Freeman picked up two pins, a tech fall and a victory by forfeit in the pool play, but he lost both his matches in bracket play which ended him in sixth overall.
Benjamin Russell’s Peyton Young didn’t have the greatest day in pool play at 145, going 2-2, but he battled back to take ninth overall. Once he got to the bracket, Young earned a 12-6 decision and a 10-2 major before flattening Pike Road’s Jeff Todd in a mere 1:27 in the ninth-place match.
Savon Spradley had a tough time battling back after getting just one victory in pool play but he did have three straight victories in the bottom part of the bracket. He got a bye through the first round then earned a pin before finishing off the day with a 6-5 edge over Central Phenix City’s Elijah Hall in his final match of the day.
At 182 pounds, Hezekiah Hunter was again frustrated by Wetumpka’s Mason Blackwell, who defeated him at state last year. After being flawless in pool play with a major decision, two pins and a bye, Hunter was defeated by Blackwell in the first round of bracket matches. However, Hunter battled back, earning a major decision over Baldwin County’s Tabarro Reed and Gardendale’s Derrick Orvick to give him fifth place overall.