Friday, Benjamin Russell senior Sarah Rogers signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her volleyball career at University of Mobile, an NAIA program, next year.
"(I need to improve my) communication skills and just working with a new team to build back from being a freshman to being able to play with other people I’m not used to," Rogers said.
Rogers said she chose the University of Mobile because she clicked with its community. She knows it’s going to be tougher at the next level but is prepared to do what it takes to be prepared to play college volleyball.
Rogers led the Benjamin Russell team in 2019 in kills and also made her game more well-rounded as she was a big contributor both on the back line and with her serves.
Joining her at her signing were, front row, from left, her mother Fadra Rogers and her father Chris Rogers; back row, Benjamin Russell athletic director Pam Robinson, BRHS volleyball coach Magan Ford and BRHS assistant principal Tracy McGhee.