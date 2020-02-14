Two Benjamin Russell wrestlers have guaranteed at least a silver medal at the AHSAA Class 6A Wrestling Championships, but they’re both wanting more. Sandlin Pike and Hezekiah Hunter will both go for the gold Saturday in the finals at 106 and 170 pounds, respectively.
Both Pike and Hunter kept their streak of pins going as they flattened their opponents during Friday’s semifinals.
Pike needed 3:50 to take down Fort Payne’s David Miguel. He will now face McAdory’s Peter Henderson in the final. Henderson has two pins and a decision so far during the tournament. Pike will have his hands full as Henderson has lost only once this season but has 76 victories to his name.
Like Pike, Hunter’s semifinal opponent, Gardendale’s Derrick Orvik, to the second period but eventually flattened in him in 3:49. In the championship bout, Hunter will have a rematch with Gulf Shores’ John Paul Uter. The pair has faced off three times this season with Hunter coming out on top twice, but Uter got the best of Hunter last weekend at the South Super Section tournament.
Although those are the only two Wildcats left in the championship bracket, there are still several others who are trying to work their way back to victory.
At 152 pounds, Saxon Coker suffered a heartbreaker in the semifinals, falling to Oxford’s Chase Hicks by a narrow 4-3 decision. However, Coker immediately bounced back and trounced Fort Payne’s Dawson Williams, 16-0. Coker will take on Mae Jemison’s Desmon Pearson in the third-place bout.
Bobby Charsha will also be trying for a third-place medal at 132. He suffered a pin against Spanish Fort’s Gabe Wraren in the semifinal but rebounded well. Charsha eked out a narrow 2-1 victory over Stanhope Eelmore’s McCord to remain alive and get himself in the bronze-medal bout.
Likewise, Nyshaad Hannon will battle for third at 126. He was defeated by Gardendale’s Brody Scoggins, who won in sudden victory, but then Hannon earned a 4-0 win over Hartselle’s Payton Roberts.
Charsha will face Wetumpka’s Kyler Adams in the consolation file, while Hannon will take on Shades Valley’s Corey Jones.
Battling for fifth place will be Pokey Norris at 285. After having to injury default in the quarterfinals, Norris got right back to his winning ways Friday by earning back-to-back pins. He needed just 44 seconds to take down Homewood’s Jaiven Williams, and he grabbed another first-period pin against Decature’s Hunter Claborn.
After Day 2, Benjamin Russell still sits in second place in the team standings but it’s going to be tough to overcome leader Gardendale, which has 160.5 points. BRHS has accumulated 120.5 and it is trailed by Oxford, which sits at No. 3 with 105.5, and McAdory in fourth with 100.