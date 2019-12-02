Despite his partner being out sick, Benjamin Russell’s Jackson Kelly didn’t let that stop him last week on Lake Eufaula. He absolutely dominated the field, bagging six fish weighing in at 14.14 pounds to take the top spot in the Wildcats’ final fall tournament.
Kelly was fishing without partner Camden Adair, and he nearly snagged the Big Fish award. He finished third with a weight of 3.42 while winner Dalton Wessel, of Wetumpka, brought in a bass weighing 3.61 pounds. It was Wessel’s only fish of the day.
As a team, Benjamin Russell took second place behind the host Eufaula squad. The Wildcats scored 1,177 points compared to 1,192 for Eufaula.
Benjamin Russell also got top-15 finishes from a pair of other boats. Peyton Haas and Drake Hand teamed up to take 12th despite bringing in only four fish. Their total weighed in at 3.93 pounds. Following just behind was Jackson McMichen and Garrett Jones, who brought in three fish worth 3.79 pounds. That was good enough for 13th.
Reeltown had only one participating boat, but the duo of Colt Adcock and Cade Wood still managed to slip into 10th place. They caught just two fish but they were both of good size, as the pair weighed in a 4.04 pounds.