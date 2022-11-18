Surrounded by family and friends in the Benjamin Russell gym, Wildcats senior Chloe Davis officially signed with the Southern Union Bison softball team.
“This opens a really big door for me,” Davs said. “This means a lot to me, and my family.”
Davis will be returning for her senior year as a starter at first base. Before being courted by colleges, Davis said she had no idea she would ever even play college ball. But on Thursday, she made it official.
“I did not think I was going to go anywhere,” Davis said. “At first I was like, ‘Oh I do not know about this.’ It really shocked me a lot that I could play in college.”
To her head coach Jessica Johnson, Davis signing is the best type of feeling for a coach.
“This is definitely exciting,” Johnson said. “Anytime an athlete gets to go on and play a sport that they love, we of course go on and support her all the way. We hope that she goes on and does well.”
Johnson also said that the better he slugger can do at the college ranks, the better exposure for Benjamin Russell as a whole.
“The better she does, it can be a great reflection on our program,” Johnson said. “It can open doors for so many girls behind her.”
Now already signed on to play in college, Davis has a simple goal for her final season with the Wildcats.
“I am very excited for my senior year,” Davis said. “I want us to make it to state.”
