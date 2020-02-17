Benjamin Russell’s Brooklyn Edwards signs with Southern Union

Last Friday, Benjamin Russell’s Brooklyn Edwards officially signed her National Letter of Intent to play volleyball at Southern Union State Community College.
“I chose Southern Union because me and coach (Ametrice Jackson) had been communicating and she said that she wanted to take a look at my footage,” Edwards said. “I went to a tryout and then she told me to come back, so the reason I chose them is because I like the school, it’s close to home and they have a good volleyball team.”
Edwards was joined by, front row, from left, father Shadowski Edwards, mother Sharonda Edwards; back row, Benjamin Russell volleyball coach Magan Ford, grandmother Ruth Kelley, grandfather Thomas Kelley and BRHS principal Dr. Anthony Wilkinson.