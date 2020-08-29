The Benjamin Russell Quarterback Club is still allowing fans to join in and support Wildcat athletics for the upcoming year.
With open arms, club president Scott Hardy is encouraging Wildcat fans to join in to help support the athletic programs while limited capacity is in effect due to COVID-19.
“This is another opportunity to support the program while also receiving the benefit of premier parking, a couple great meals and fellowship with fellow Wildcats,” Hardy said.
For $50, fans will receive a parking pass as well as meals at club meetings.
“Typically we would have season tickets for sale,” Hardy said. “But since we can’t with everything going on we are doing this as a stand alone event as a way for the community to still have the opportunity to support the Wildcats like they have before.”
You can purchase your membership next Thursday, Sept. 3 between 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex gym. Membership will continue to be sold throughout the season, but it is highly recommended to purchase tickets before Benjamin Russell’s first home game against Helena on Sept. 11.
For any questions contact Hardy at 256-496-2450.