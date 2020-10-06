The Benjamin Russell Quarterback Club has rescheduled its meeting this week.
With Hurricane Delta moving inland, the Wildcats had to reschedule Friday’s football game against Pelham to 7 p.m. Thursday.
The quarterback club was supposed to meet Thursday for one of its four meetings per year but is having to reschedule with the game being moved to that day.
A new date has not been set yet and is still to be determined, but club president Scott Hardy said he is quickly working on finding a date that works best for the club and its members.
For more information, visit the club's Facebook page, BRHS Quarterback Club.