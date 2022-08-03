Tickets for raffle BRHS
Tickets are tacked onto the draw down board at the Benjamin Russell Quarterback Club raffle on August 2, 2022 at Russell Marine. 

 By Henry Zimmer Sports Editor

Benjamin Russell’s Quarterback Club hosted a draw-down raffle on Tuesday, with donations and proceeds going to support the football team.

Benjamin Russell's Quarterback Club raffle raises over $20,000 to support BRHS football. 

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

