Well over 150 guests were in attendance, with around 400 total tickets sold.
Grider and Quarterback Club president Scott Hardy both spoke and thanked the crowds, before Grider introduced his newly appointed staff to the attendees.
The head coach reiterated his idea of not filling his staff just to fill it, but rather filling his staff with quality coaches. Both coordinators Greg Crager and Jason Simmons were recognized, along with each individual coach.
During the drawing, every tenth ticket selected won a Benjamin Russell football t-shirt. Every twenty-fifth ticket got the chance to put their ticket back in the mix, or redeem their $100 back.
No person elected to take the money and run, as every twenty-fifth ticket was sent back into the roller.
When there were only 25 tickets remaining, attendees whose ticket numbers were called had the option to donate another $100 back to the pot to get their ticket back in play. Most everyone selected opted to turn in $100, or in some cases a couple hundred dollars, to support the team.
In the end, Josh Brewer and a representative from Russell Lands were the last two tickets left. Both parties elected to split the prize money of $5,000 between them instead of having one individual winner.
Leftover steaks from the night were also auctioned off intermittently throughout the night, with the few hundred dollars raised going back to the football program.
It takes around $1,000 to suit up a kid for football, so with over $20,000 raised, Benjamin Russell can afford to dress well over a dozen more kids than they could when the week began.
The first look at the Grider-era Wildcats will be on Friday, August 12 as the team plays a preseason game against Madison Academy at Charles E. Bailey Sportplex. The game begins at 7 p.m.
