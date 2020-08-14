Funds coming in to the Benjamin Russell Quarterback Club are more important than ever, and Thursday night the community did its part to pitch in.
Due to increasing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, the administration at Benjamin Russell made the decision earlier this week to limit crowd size at Martin-Savarese Stadium this football season. Thursday night the quarterback club hosted its annual drawdown fundraiser and organizers said the community showed up and showed out.
"This event is always important as it's one of two fundraisers for the program, but this year it was even more important as the news broke this week that we would only have 50% capacity which means that's less gate money for the football team," quarterback club president Scott Hardy said. "In light of COVID-19, the community did exactly what we were hoping they would do."
Hardy said the club set a goal of $15 to $20,000 and he believes donors helped exceed that goal.
"This community always stands up and does what it needs to do," Hardy said. "They do everything they can for the betterment of our kids."
Hardy started the night off with a few kind words of gratitude before passing the baton to BRHS football coach Kevin Smith. Smith is encouraged for the upcoming Wildcat season and is thankful to the community for helping his program.
“The Stables is one of my favorite places to come,” Smith said. “Thank you to everyone that came out to support us and those who weren’t able to make it that still support us.”
After Smith laid out the rules of the raffle, team chaplain and local pastor Wayne Cowhick led the donors in prayer so the fun could begin.
City councilmember and former QB club president Chris Brown was the raffle reader with a little assistance from Brett Pritchard. Brown and Pritchard were a comedic dynamic duo as the night ensued.
Sirloin steaks and blueberry cobbler fed the hungry donors, leaving them fat and happy as the raffles seemed to fly out of the ticket tumbler.
The drinks were flowing as donors and alumni proudly supported Wildcat athletics, and for a while it seemed the worries of the last seven months washed away.
Russell Lands was instrumental in the process of having the Benjamin Russell Quarterback Club this year, Hardy said. The venue at The Stables was donated to Smith and company, while also allowing partygoers to social distance.
“We couldn’t have done this without Linda Ingram and her dedicated staff,” Scott Hardy said. “They provided the venue, decorated and made sure we had anything we needed.”
As the evening got late and the raffle came to a near close, the game got more interesting. With the last 25 tickets, the losers were able to buy their way back in, which became the hot thing to do for donors who had made it far enough.
In the end the pot was mutually split three ways between Scott Riley, Randy Dawkins, and Cowhick.
"I'm ecstatic about tonight's event and very appreciative to our community and our sponsors, all the volunteers, parents and donors," Hardy said.