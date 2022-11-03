Benjamin Russell’s first round playoff game at Hueytown will be broadcast as the AHSAA Playoff Game of the Week on Friday.
The game will be shown over the AHSAA TV Network’s participating stations across the state. The contest will also be live streamed over the NFHS Network and over WOTM.tv. The commentators will be longtime TV personality Mickey Shadrix and high school and college coach Rick Rhoades.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Benjamin Russell’s playoff appearance is its first since 2018. Head coach Smitty Grider has turned the Wildcats’ program around from a 3-7 season last year to a 8-2 record this season. The Wildcats’ record this year is its best regular season finish since 2015.
The Wildcats boast one of the best offenses in 6A, led by quarterback Gabe Benton.
The junior quarterback has completed 62 percent of his passes this season, for over 2,500 yards and 29 touchdowns to just five interceptions.
The big playmakers for Benton are Corri Milliner, Malcolm Simmons and Chris Foster.
Milliner is the team’s leading receiver with 32 catches for 714 yards and 12 touchdowns. Foster has 47 catches for 673 yards and four scores, and Simmons, 26 catches for 476 yards and six touchdowns.
The dual-threat Simmons also has logged 714 yards rushing and 11 rushing scores on 105 carries. Benton also has 245 yards and two touchdowns on 55 carries.
The Wildcats are scoring 34.6 points per game, while holding opposing offenses to 15 points per game.
The stellar Wildcat defense will be tested by Hueytown and senior quarterback Earl Woods. Woods won the 2021 Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year, and has put up even more impressive numbers in 2022.
The Jacksonville State commit has over 5,000 total yards and 57 total touchdowns this year.
