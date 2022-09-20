After a 3-1 start under first-year coach Smitty Grider, and two new coordinators, the big mystery with Benjamin Russell was how the team would respond to a third new coaching regime in three years.
Simply put, the team has taken off.
Last Friday’s loss is a singular blemish on what had been a spectacular season thus far, including a top-10 ranking for the first time since 2018.
At the midway point in the season, many of Benjamin Russell’s players are not only some of the best in 6A ball, but in the state.
Offensively, things get started with junior quarterback Gabe Benton.
Benton is known for his big arm, and is aided hugely by playmakers all around him.
Benton currently sits at the 16th best quarterback in the entire state in terms of total passing yards.
Through four games, Benton has thrown for just shy of 1,000 yards. He has 11 passing touchdowns, a handful of rushing scores and only two interceptions.
For his class, he is the seventh best quarterback. Only two of the quarterbacks ahead of him have received any college interest, so if Benton continues his pace, he could become one of the best class of 2024 quarterbacks in the state. He and other Wildcats even spent time at Auburn recently.
Benton’s big target on offense is wide receiver Corri Milliner.
Milliner sits at 21st in the state in total receiving yards, with 384. The senior averages 96 yards per game and has five touchdowns through four games.
He is top-15 in his class, and has received a few college offers, including an offer from Alabama State.
Earlier this season, Milliner sat around the top-10, even being so high as third in the state in pass catching. Benjamin Russell’s offense has cooled off as the season has gone along, but at anypoint the lanky speedster is prime to make his mark on a game.
In terms of total offensive production, Benjamin Russell’s numbers are actually lacking overall.
In all of 6A ball, Benjamin Russell sits last in total points scored with 121, and second-to-last in points per game with 30.3.
However, Benjamin Russell’s offense is supported by a stellar defense.
Defensively, the Wildcats are the eighth best defense in 6A in terms of points allowed per game. Through four games, the Wildcats have allowed 58 total points for an average of 14.5 per game. Benjamin Russell will score over 14 a game, so the two units work in great synchronicity.
The defensive unit is led by D’Nalius Woods, who is having a monster senior year.
Woods is tied for seventh overall in the state in sacks with four, averaging one a game. The senior defensive end is tied for fifth overall in sacks in the class of 2023.
For 6A ball, Woods is tied for third in the state in sacks.
Woods is also accompanied by fellow senior Bryan Simmons at the top of the state in sacks.
Simmons has three sacks, which sits him tied for ninth in the state.
A third senior, Savon Spradley is seventh overall in 6A in total tackles with 40, for an average of 10 a game.
Someone whose name has not been mentioned is Malcolm Simmons, who likely will land himself at a major Division 1 school when he graduates next spring.
Simmons leads the Wildcats in rushing yards per game and total touchdowns, while being third on the team in receiving yards per game. He is also tied for a team lead in interceptions.
His numbers overall may not shatter the charts in the state, but are integral for the Wildcats sustained success this season.
Looking forward to the year, the remainder of Benjamin Russell’s schedule looks incredibly favorable.
Next up for Benjamin Russell is a date with 1-4 Smiths Station at the Sportplex. Of Benjamin Russell’s next six games, three teams have losing records.
Only Helena has an above .500 winning record (4-1) on Benjamin Russell’s schedule. Both Briarwood and Valley are 2-2.
The last time Benjamin Russell made the playoffs was in the same 2018 season the Wildcats drew a top-10 ranking.
For Grider and Co., this year could be the year the Wildcats are back in the postseason.