In all but four bouts Thursday night, Benjamin Russell came out victorious as it earned a pair of team wins in a tri-meet against Athens and James Clemens.
The Wildcats (3-0) started out the match against the Golden Eagles and were dominant from the get-go. Eight straight pins to start allowed Benjamin Russell to take easy control of the match which ended in a 63-9 victory.
Demarcus McNeal started things off, flattening Matthew Todd at the end of the first period in the 138-pound bout. Devion Freeman then scored the fastest pin of the match for BRHS, taking down Athens’ Ben Knighten in a mere 44 seconds at 145.
It took Saxon Coker considerably longer but he still got the job done, pinning his 152-pound counterpart, Michael Romines, at the 5:19 mark.
Peyton Young, Savon Spradley and Hezekiah Hunter then earned consecutive first-period pins at 160, 170 and 182, respectively.
After a double forfeit, Trace McCaleb needed all of his time at 220, finally flattening Logan Smith with six seconds to spare in the match. At 185, Damien Lawry finished off Benjamin Russell’s string of pins with a defeat of Athens’ Thomas Jerkins in 1:33.
Athens finally got on the board at 106, but Benjamin Russell’s Sandlin Pike answered right back with the hardest-fought bout of the match at 113. He eked out a 4-2 decision over Brody Sheppard to take the victory.
Nyshaad Hannon (126) and Bobby Charsha (132) finished off the scoring for BRHS also with first-period.
When the Wildcats first took the mats against James Clemens, it seemed like it might be a closer battle. After Charsha pinned Tristan Gardner to start the match at 132, James Clemens answered with a fall of its own, knotting the early score at 6-6. But Benjamin Russell picked up nine straight wins and pulled away for a 58-12 win.
Young (145), Freeman (160), Lawry (285) and Pike (113) all had pins in the stretch. Spradley also had a fairly big victory at 170, defeated James Clemens’ Travis Rogers with a 20-7 major decision. At 152, Coker had to put in work to take down Sebastian Davis, 4-3.
After the Jets finally broke BRHS’ streak, Hannon finished off the match with a victory for the Wildcats at 126, defeating Andrew Woodrow, 8-2.