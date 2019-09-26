Now in clear control of its own destiny, Benjamin Russell picked up its third straight, three-set victory over a Class 6A Area 6 opponent Tuesday. The Wildcats defeated Russell County, 3-0, and held the Warriors to 22 points or less in all three sets.
Benjamin Russell (10-6, 3-0) got off to a strong start, winning the opening set 25-21. Russell County was slightly more competitive, falling just 25-22, in the second set, but BRHS ultimately came out on top with its best set of the night, a 25-19 victory in Set 3.
The Wildcats will travel to Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 8, and a win will secure the area regular-season title outright.
In the win over Russell County, the Wildcats had a really strong offensive attack with Bre Smith leading the way with 11 kills. Timira Lawson put down seven of her own. Brooklyn Edwards also contributed four kills, and Sarah Rogers followed right behind with three.
Defensively, all but two players had at least one dig for BRHS. Bailey Underwood finished with 12, while Rogers and Zaria Roberson had four apiece.
At the service line, Cheaney Keel smacked the only two aces of the night for the Wildcats.