Benjamin Russell led Smiths Station at halftime and had all the momentum going into the locker room, but the Wildcats did not score another point the rest of the game, eventually losing, 24-14, to the Panthers.
After trailing 7-0, the Wildcats (0-6, 0-3) went on a drive that stalled and were forced to punt when the Panthers (2-3, 0-2) muffed the punt, which was recovered by a Wildcat, giving Benjamin Russell new life at the Panthers’ 9-yard line. The drive was capped off with a touchdown from Carter Smith to Marcus Freeman after a pass interference call on Smiths Station kept the Wildcats on the field, tying the score at 7-7.
The Panthers got the ball back and in two pass plays were on the Benjamin Russell 28-yard line when a Panther quarterback Corey Minton was sacked and fumbled the football, which traveled 50 yards toward the Panther end zone. The ball was eventually recovered by Benjamin Russell’s Savon Spradley, giving the Wildcats the ball on Smiths Station’s 11-yard line. After a Kadarious Marbury 5-yard run, Carter Smith kept the ball on an option play, scoring a touchdown with his legs from 6 yards out, giving the Wildcats a 14-7 lead.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Panthers fumbled the ball again which was recovered by a Wildcat but was ruled out of bounds, nearly giving Benjamin Russell a three-score swing in just two minutes of play. With 49 seconds left, the Panthers dropped back to pass when Minton was sacked again for fumble. Luckily for Minton the ball was recovered by a Panther. That’s when Smiths Station coach Mike Glisson decided to let the clock run out on the half before Benjamin Russell took complete control of the game.
After the half, it was all Smiths Station which continuously lined up in a tight formation with multiple fullbacks, running the ball at the depleted Wildcat defensive line, never looking back.
“We’re a skeleton crew on defense,” Smith said. “I give coach Glisson credit; it was a good game plan to just pound it on us. I thought we fought as hard as we had all year on defense.”
The run game was there all night for the Wildcats on Friday, but the Wildcats had real trouble passing the ball, vice versa of the problem leading up to this week. Marbury has stepped up big for Benjamin Russell in recent weeks but wasn’t enough against a tough Smiths Station defense.
“That was definitely a 7A defense we just played,” Smith said. “They had plenty of athletes and had the size to deal with our receivers. They shut our pass game down. We really struggled to do anything on offense.”
The Wildcats enter their bye week this week and Smith said the emphasis is going to be on getting his team healthy. Life didn’t get easier for Benjamin Russell who lost Jaqavious Smith and Spradley this week, adding to the list of inactive players. Due to how thin the roster has become, players are now having to play on both sides of the ball, which makes those players twice as fatigued going down the stretch.
“It’s extremely important that we get healthy,” Smith said. “We feel like we are running out of bullets. Hopefully we are going to be getting some of our bigger guys back here in the next week or so to give us more size where we need it.”