After earning a hard-fought victory over defending state champion McAdory on Thursday night, Benjamin Russell’s wrestling team couldn’t quite overcome a pair of forfeit losses. The Wildcats were ousted by Oxford in the quarterfinals of the AHSAA Class 6A Duals Championships, 42-32.
Oxford got off on the right foot, picking up a win by fall in the first bout of the quarterfinal match. But Benjamin Russell immediately answered with three straight victories. At 122 pounds, Kyle Mattox earned a narrow 6-4 decision over Oxford’s Michael Howell then Nyshaad Hannon and Braxton Ray had back-to-back second-period pins at 128 and 134, respectively, to put BRHS squarely in the lead.
From there, the match went back and forth. The Yellow Jackets picked up two first-period pins at 140 and 147 before Saxon Coker went to work for Benjamin Russell with a 6-0 shutout decision over Oxford’s Kendrick Young at 154 pounds. Tristen Latham then answered for the Jackets, flattening BRHS’ Jackson Hutto at 162.
Hezekiah Hunter picked up another win for Benjamin Russell when he squared off with Reed Hill and eked out a 5-4 decision. Then came the Wildcats’ downfall. At 184, Oxford’s Keeshon Siasosi earned a victory by pin before BRHS had to forfeit two weight classes in a row, which secured the ultimate win for the Yellow Jackets.
Pokey Norris got a few more points for the Wildcats with a second-period pin of Kobe Shumaker in the heavyweight bout and Benjamin Russell’s Sandlin Pike was awarded a forfeit victory at 108, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Oxford.
Benjamin Russell did get its moment of glory with a 43-30 victory over McAdory earlier in the day.
After dropping the first bout at 108 pounds, the Wildcats immediately went to work with four straight wins. Lee Leonard eked out a 3-2 decision over McAdory’s William Miller at 115 then Mattox, Hannon and Bobby Charsha all had pins at 122, 128 and 134, respectively. Mattox’s pin was the fastest of the day for either match as he flattened McAdory’s Rodereicas Hill in just 32 seconds.
McAdory broke the streak at 140 but only for a moment as BRHS won three more in a row. At 147, Peyton Young won a sudden victory bout over Gemir Scott, 7-5; Coker earned another big win, majoring Aiden Knight, 11-0, at 154; and Kadarious Marbury got in on the wins with a 4-2 decision against Jacob Champion at 162.
Hunter and Norris also earned wins at 184 and 287, respectively. Hunter flattened McAdory’s Derry Williams-Manuel in the final two seconds of his bout and Norris finished off a second-period pin against Curtis Weatherspoon.
Although Benjamin Russell was eliminated from the duals championships, the Wildcats’ season is far from over as they have their sights set on the final month of the season and the individual championships in Huntsville in February.