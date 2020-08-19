The 2020 season has finally arrived and not a moment too soon. As fall inches closer, so do the most anticipated matchups that come with each season.
The folks in Alexander City will have to wait patiently as Benjamin Russell opens up the season on the road for the first three games before the Week 3 matchup at Martin-Savarese Stadium against regional opponent Helena.
According to Benjamin Russell coach Kevin Smith, opening the season against Huffman will be an early test of will for the Wildcats.
“They are a talented group over there,” Smith said. “Their coach knows how to get the best out of them and they have a couple potential D-1 guys we have to worry about.”
The Vikings finished 2-8 last season and struggled mightily to stop other teams from scoring, letting up an average of 31 points per game. The Wildcats will need to find a few exploits in the Vikings defense if they want to take home a “W.”
“We want to play fast and hard,” Smith said. “We want to make their defense cover the whole field.”
Last season, Benjamin Russell finished 5-5 and missed the playoffs, coming up short of Smith’s high expectations and those of the community used to the Wildcats’ success. This year the Wildcats will look to set the tone early in order to find a groove and maintain the success they are capable of creating under Smith’s watch.
After a nine-month layoff, the Wildcats are the healthiest they’ve been in quite some time. This is particularly the case for Wildcat quarterback Carter Smith who missed time in the middle of last season dealing with nagging injuries for the remainder of the 2019 season.
“Last season we tried to do too much,” Smith said. “We had early season injuries. This year we are focusing on trying to stay healthy.”
For Benjamin Russell, the key to victory will be not allowing turnovers and keeping the best players on the field. Whether it’s fighting cramps or other injuries, the playmakers need to show up when called upon.
“This week we are going to keep things basic,” Smith said. “Right now we want to build a base for ourselves. We want to win this game but we are also trying to prepare ourselves for region play that will be here sooner than later.”
Kickoff for the Wildcats is Friday at Huffman.