Scoring has not exactly been Benjamin Russell’s forte on the boys basketball court this season. The Wildcats have struggled to find a secondary shooter after leading scorer Za Stowes and they haven’t shown a lot of consistency when it comes to scoring on a regular basis.
But all that changed Thursday night when BRHS ushered in Briarwood for a non-region game. The Wildcats put up their season’s best offensive output, and it wasn’t due to just one or two players. Four different Wildcats finished in double figures as they ousted the Lions, 79-74.
“It was just a total team and coaching staff effort,” Benjamin Russell coach Jeremy Freeman said. “Everybody worked together.”
It’s been a long time coming for the Wildcats (3-13) who broke a seven-game losing skid with the victory. Benjamin Russell’s last victory was Dec. 10 against Smiths Station.
And there was a moment when it looked like BRHS might let Thursday night’s game slip away too. After building up as much as a 15-point lead midway through the final quarter, Benjamin Russell seemed like it had the game put away. But Briarwood (13-7), which just last week was in the top 10 in Class 5A in the Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings, was not about to go down without a fight.
Briarwood caught fire and scored nine straight points, including back-to-back 3-pointers, to cut its deficit to 72-67. But Qua Howell, who had an exceptional effort against the Lions, had a pair of key steals and the Wildcats were 3 of 4 down the stretch from the free-throw line to secure the win.
“It’s good to get back on the winning side,” Freeman said. “Hats off to our guys for not quitting. These young men have been so resilient. Things have not gone our way but life doesn’t go your way and you have to continue to keep pushing. I’d like to also commend my coaches for helping me and also keeping (the players) afloat during the game. I can’t do all this by myself.”
It was obvious the Wildcats were hungry for a victory as they played easily one of their most intense games, giving effort every which way. At one point, Desmond Bishop came flying out of nowhere to attempt to grab a rebound he had virtually no chance of getting. And although he didn’t get it, it was the effort Freeman needed to see.
Howell played his best game of the season, finishing with 18 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and a pair of assists.
“Coach said I needed to drive to the rim and see the rim first,” Howell said. “We just had a lot of energy and we stayed focused. We had a lot of motivation and we never gave up. The first quarter went good, so we just went all the way with no giving up.”
Third quarters haven’t been kind to Benjamin Russell this season as it seems that’s where the Wildcats falter in close games. And BRHS did have a slight scoring drought at the beginning of the third frame, but instead of it lasting four to five minutes, it was over in about two. Then the Wildcats went bucket for bucket with Briarwood until Howell scored six points in a span of just one minute to help BRHS pull away.
“Defense has not been the problem,” Freeman said. “We’ve had some free-throw woes and offensive scoring has just been tough on us to be able to consistently go back and forth with somebody. That’s what you’ve got to be able to do at some point is keep scoring and just knock them down.”
Stowes also contributed 16 points and four assists and eighth-graders Gabe Benton and Chris Foster, who have both been pulled up following the conclusion of the middle school season and both started Thursday, scored 10 apiece. Having those two as starters seemed to reinvigorate the rest of the team.
“They play hard and that’s contagious,” Freeman said. “To see them out there as young as they are, fighting and handling pressure, you’ll forget that they’re just in the eighth grade. Hats off to them because they are not afraid of the moment. They accepted the moment and took advantage of it and they played their tails off.”