There’s a lot of hype surrounding tonight’s game. A milestone victory is at stake for Clay Central coach Danny Horn, who will return to BRHS for the first time after his nine-year stint as head coach, and the stadium will be named in honor of two figureheads in the Wildcat football community.
It’s also the first home game of the year, and it’s also a rematch of the most thrilling game last season and the Volunteers are the defending Class 5A state champions.
Take your pick. There’s plenty of reasons to be at tonight’s game.
But at the end of the day, the biggest reason — and the ones the players need to focus on most is — there’s a football game to be played.
Benjamin Russell (1-0) got off to a great start a week ago, downing Beauregard 31-0 in an extremely well-rounded performance. Clay Central, on the other hand, had a jamboree and didn’t look like the state championship team of a year ago against Shades Valley. But the Wildcats can’t let their guards down.
“The big thing is whenever you play coach Horn, it’s going to be a physical match,” BRHS coach Kevin Smith said. “I’m sure he has spent the last 364 days telling them they owe us one, and I’m sure they’re going to come in here as hyped as ever. It’s going to be a war.”
Although Clay Central graduated a lot of skill players from last year’s squad, the Volunteers always seem to be able to reload. Smith said new quarterback Philip Ogles should throw the ball failry well and Quentin Knight boasts a ton of speed at running back.
Javon Wood was a quarterback last year but has moved to receiver, and Smith said he’s got good hands.
“We lost a lot of good players but we got a pretty good nucleus back,” Horn said. “We lost five really, really good skill players though and we’re not going to replace them. We just have to work and get better and play with what we’ve got.”
Defensively, one of Clay Central’s biggest threats is Davion Phillips at defensive end, and linebacker Jaidarrius McNealey shouldn’t have any problem stepping back into his role after suffering an injury last season.
“I know everybody said their linebacker that got hurt is going to be just coming back but we don’t fall for that,” Smith said. “That kid can play. He was a headhunter last year and he’s going to be coming hard. The thought that they’re down in talent — they’re never down in talent. That’s a relative statement anyway.”
That being said, Benjamin Russell has plenty of weapons of its own. Despite moving to a spread offense, the Wildcats put up 256 rushing yards, including big games from Hezekiah Hunter, Carl Russell and Demarcus McNeal. And defensively, they held Beauregard to just 50 yards of total offense. Smith said not once were the Wildcats misaligned on defense.
Both lines stood out, including Onaje Brooks on the defensive side who really jumped onto the scene.
“He wasn’t surprising to me,” Smith said. “He’s hard to get around. What people think when they saw Onaje in the past is he hasn’t been in the best of shape. But he has spent a lot of time getting in shape and working extra and doing those extra little things to get himself better.”
It took everything out of Benjamin Russell to overcome a 17-point second-half deficit last year, but if the Wildcats play to their capability, it could be the opposite way this season.
“I think this is the best (BRHS) team since we went to the semifinals (in 2015),” Horn said. “They have a really good line on both sides of the ball and offensively they can run it and throw it. They have great size on the offensive line.
“This is the group that I said when I was there, when they were 10th-graders and a lot of them started, I said when this group is seniors, it’s going to be a good group. Now they are seniors and there’s something to be said about being a senior. I expect them to have one of their better teams that they’ve had recently.”