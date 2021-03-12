It wasn’t a high-scoring affair until the third inning but it was a valiant effort for the Benjamin Russell Wildcats in the loss to Stanhope Elmore.
The Mustangs jumped ahead early in the first two innings scoring six unanswered runs. In the first inning of play, the Mustangs got started early with a single from Shakeria Washington. An error allowed Washington to reach third and a little bit of small ball from Rikki Mcadams with a sacrifice bunt brought in the first run of the game.
The Mustangs knocked a single and then Kelbi Johnson added an RBI double to score their second run of the game. The Wildcats were hit with their second error of the game in the first inning that allowed the Mustangs to score their third run.
Stanhope Elmore benefitted in the second inning with three more runs scoring but the inning started with a single, passed ball and two walks to load the bases. Mcadams picked up two RBIs on a single to score Burkett and Jaylin Slater but the final run of the inning scored on a ground out.
However, in a 6-0 hole, the Wildcats found a way to score enough runs and take a lead.
Benjamin Russell’s Tiffany Roberts singled to right, a flyout right after made the inning bleak. Elizabeth McWaters singled to center for the Wildcats’ second runner to reach but they also managed to get into scoring position as well.
A flyout put the Wildcats on thin ice as well however Emma Tapley singled to center driving in not one but two runs to chip into the deficit. The Tapley single led to five straight singles and four of them drove in runs. Eventually, the Wildcats picked up a 7-6 lead.
To get back in the lead, the Mustangs rallied with a two-out home run from Washington to take the lead back.
In the fourth inning, Stanhope drove away with the lead adding six runs to their total but Benjamin Russell was not out of the game.
Macie Knox singled in the fifth inning to start the game off and Chloe Davis reached base after getting hit by a pitch. In stepped Leah Leonard with a three-run home run to close the deficit down 14-10. The hot bat continued two pitches later as Ryann Ruffin sent one over the fence in centerfield but the Wildcats still trailed 14-11.
It took until the sixth inning for any team to score again and the team that scored first was Benjamin Russell. The Wildcats found themselves in a prime spot once again, the bases were loaded in their favor but they were down to their final out.
Ruffin nearly managed to send another ball over the fence as it fell just shy but the three-RBI triple led to a 14-14 tie between the two teams.
The bottom of the sixth and top of the seventh inning led to both programs going down 1-2-3 but it was Stanhope’s last chance in regulation to score.
The program did but only after Slater coaxed a walk, Mcadams was hit by a pitch and Johnson too.
It was Khloe Jones’ only hit in the game but it was big as the single to right allowed Slater to cross the plate and finish the game 15-14.
Stanhope’s Washington was electric at the plate going 3-for-4 with five RBIs and four runs scored. Jerrica Word in the circle struck out two in her start.
The Wildcats were led by Leonard’s 2-for-3, five RBI showing and Ruffin’s 3-for-4, five RBI night as well.