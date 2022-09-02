For the first time since Danny Horn’s last season at Benjamin Russell, the Wildcats are 3-0.
Behind another dominating defensive performance, the Wildcats defeated region opponent Calera 23-6.
“We always want a shutout, but more importantly we got the win,” said head coach Smitty Grider. “This feels great. I could not be happier. This is nothing short of amazing.”
To start 3-0 in his first season at the helm, Grider said his main goal coming into the job was to restore the tradition of winning at Benjamin Russell. So far, he has been successful.
“We are bringing Wildcat pride back,” Grider said.
As is almost tradition for the Wildcats, Malcolm Simmons and Corri Milliner both found the end zone in the first half.
Milliner started the scoring off for the home team with a quick slant over the middle. Entering the night, Milliner was third in the state in touchdown receptions and total receiving yards.
Simmons found his score in a much more difficult manner, as the junior had to run well over 100 yards total to find pay dirt.
Taking the ball up the left side, Simmons lowered his shoulder up and through a would-be defender. The contact slowed him down, but he was able to make a quick cut right and got free across the middle of the field.
Simmons scored on the far right side of the end zone, completely opposite of where he started.
“We got guys like Malcolm Simmons and Corri Milliner that just make plays all over the field,” Grider said.
A blocked PAT and a missed field goal had the score only at 13-0 at half, but the damage had been done.
Calera had only scored 20 points all season coming into the contest, and Benjamin Russell was able to stifle the Eagles’ anemic offense.
Opening the third quarter, senior Bryan Simmons forced a fumble on Calera’s quarterback that resulted in a field goal.
The only time Calera mustered any offense was on its final drive of the game, where the Eagles were able to march down the field largely in part to penalties to score in garbage time.
“I could not be prouder of how the defense played tonight,” Grider said.
Benjamin Russell (3-0, 1-0) gets to ride its win into a bye week before it travels to Homewood (2-1, 1-0). The last time Benjamin Russell started a season 4-0 was that same 2017 season.