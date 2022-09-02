Chris Wyckoff
Buy Now

Junior Chris Wyckoff celebrates a pass breakup during a victory over Calera on September 2, 2022. 

 By Henry Zimmer Sports Editor

For the first time since Danny Horn’s last season at Benjamin Russell, the Wildcats are 3-0.

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you