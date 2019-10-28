All good things must come to an end and Benjamin Russell’s volleyball team felt that the hard way Friday afternoon.
After coming out with a victory to start the Class 6A South Super Regional in Montgomery, the Wildcats faced off against Pelham, which was just too much for BRHS. The Wildcats were ultimately eliminated after being defeated by Pelham in three sets, 25-10, 25-10 and 25-14.
“Pelham is just a great team,” Benjamin Russell coach Magan Ford said. “They have a great history and a solid program. I think part of it was we were intimidated. We have to realize we deserve to be here and deserve to be playing them. As long as we look at it like an unequal playing field, it’s always going to be this way.”
The Wildcats fell behind 13-2 in the first set and never recovered. In the second set, Benjamin Russell trailed 6-5 then was outscored 19-5 the rest of the way. After a kill and a block from Bre Smith in the third set, the Wildcats were 14-13 but outscored 11-1 the rest of the way.
“Against a good team like that, they’re going to be defensively sound,” Ford said. “They’re going to keep the ball up. We were on our heels and they found holes and we didn’t correct that.
Although Benjamin Russell did get the victory Friday morning against Eufaula, it came with a lot of inconsistencies. The Wildcats made a lot of uncharacteristic errors in the first set, but they pushed through and earned a 25-20 victory.
“I really think it was the nerves,” Ford said. “They were just pumped up and we tried to channel it but it was the little things here and there. But we didn’t need to overthink it or let the moment become too big. They did a good job of settling down because it could’ve gone the wrong direction. They did a good job of knowing this wasn’t our best game but we still found a way to win.”
While the first set wasn’t their best game, it’s arguable the second set was one of the best the Wildcats have played all season. They defeated Eufaula, 25-10, and they looked clean, composed and strong along the way.
Benjamin Russell’s hitters came alive and they were helped along by Makenzie Davis who distributed the ball extremely well. In the second set alone, five different Wildcats recorded at least one kill. Smith and Sarah Rogers racked up four apiece.
“The nerves of the first set were gone and we had a focus in the second set that we lost in the third,” Ford said. “We made sure we got the win but we didn’t keep the intensity of the second set. The second set, we were anticipating, we were moving and we were getting swings from every hitter. That’s key for us.”
Although the Wildcats still picked up a fairly dominating victory in Set 3, they did more so thanks to Eufaula errors. From point to point, those inconsistencies flared up for BRHS.
Ford did have a lot of compliments for the hometown crowd who made the trip to Montgomery. The Wildcat faithful was loud and proud and seemed to help fire up the team,
“We were so happy to see the support from the community and the school,” Ford said. “It helped push the girls to stay focused and get pumped up. It was a great crowd, so I was proud about that.”
It ended up being a bittersweet day for the Wildcats, who had a high from the victory against Eufaula and making it a step further than they did during last year’s regionals. But they ultimately met their untimely end against the Panthers.
“I don’t want to end on a negative note because we’ve had an amazing season,” Ford said. “It stinks to go out like this when you know you have more to give.
“Right now it hurts and it should hurt because they have put in all of the work to get to the state tournament and we came short of that goal. But we have to realize all the things we did do well. And I told the seniors, you left the program better than you found out and that’s important.”
— Sports writer Caleb Turrentine contributed to this report.