Opelika’s boys basketball team traveled to Benjamin Russell on Friday night in what was a nail-biter from the opening tip, but the Bulldogs eked out a 50-48 victory over the Wildcats.
Both teams came out shooting the ball efficiently, with Benjamin Russell’s Za Stowes getting off to the hottest start, scoring six of the Wildcats’ 12 in the opening quarter and giving energy to the crowd and his teammates.
As the game settled down and became more physical, it was the overall play of Qua Howell that kept the Wildcats in the game while Opelika’s Ja’Keith Carr rained 3-pointers down consistently through. Howell’s hustle on the defensive side of the ball, forcing turnovers created instant offense on the fast break for Benjamin Russell.
“It was the hardest and most consistent we have played all year,” Wildcat coach Jeremy Freeman said. “If we can continue to play that hard, we have a chance to win ballgames.”
At the half Benjamin Russell saw itself down by two points but the Wildcats got their momentum going into the half.
The Wildcats were on fire to start the second half. Howell and Stowes continued to play suffocating defense on the Opelika guards, forcing three straight turnovers in the opening second of the third quarter.
After the barrage of hustle plays by the Wildcats, the pace settled back down and Opelika began to move the ball around on offense, taking its time to get open shots, which they made. Opelika also bled the clock down and shortened the quarter after getting off to a sluggish second-half start.
Opelika hung around, like a fighter using the jab after taking a few power shots, and was able to muster its way back to tying the game at 31 to start the fourth.
In the fourth quarter Opelika won the rebound battle, stealing extra offensive possessions and using Benjamin Russell’s size advantage against them.
“Rebounding was our biggest dilemma (Friday night) and has been this season,” Freeman said. “We have to get better at putting a body on someone. It’s not effort on defense; it’s just getting ourselves in better positions.”
The end of the game saw both teams best players step up big time. Stowes had his way in the lane laying up the ball and drawing fouls getting 3-point plays.
Much like Stowes, Carr hadn’t cooled down and with his team down by only one, Carr pulled up from the 3-point line and sank the would-be game winner.
With 11 seconds left, Benjamin Russell had a chance to tie the game with two decent chances but was not able to knock down either shot.
Freeman held his head high after the game knowing his Wildcats put in the effort.
“These are the growing pains of a young team,” Freeman said. “Obviously we want to win every game, but the effort I saw (Friday night) makes me proud and encouraged.”