The Pelham Panthers come away with a turnover against Benjamin Russell on Oct. 7, 2022. 

 Lauren Sexton / Shelby County Reporter

PELHAM – The Panthers returned home to Pelham for the first time in three weeks to take on the Benjamin Russell Wildcats for a Thursday game on Oct. 6. Pelham secured their latest victory by defeating the Wildcats 30-20.

