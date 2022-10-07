PELHAM – The Panthers returned home to Pelham for the first time in three weeks to take on the Benjamin Russell Wildcats for a Thursday game on Oct. 6. Pelham secured their latest victory by defeating the Wildcats 30-20.
“We got to keep the momentum up,” Pelham head coach Mike Vickery said about Pelham’s latest victory. “We played good on defense, we’re still gonna work on progressing offensively after losing Darius Copeland. We’re just going to try to build on it, we can wait and enjoy this one. Benjamin Russell and those kids played their tails off.”
Pelham’s offense added the first three points to the scoreboard after a successful field goal after one of the first drives of the game early on in the first quarter.
Although it was a slightly slow start to the game score-wise, the Panthers' defense stopped several touchdown attempts at the goal line and blocked several field goal attempts.
By the second quarter, Pelham’s Bishop Rallah and Will Fenton made some major moves.
Rallah intercepted his first ball of the game before the half and Fenton recovered Benjamin Russell’s fumble.
The Panthers were the first to get a touchdown in the Thursday night game with little less then 10 minutes until half. The Wildcats soon followed the Panthers' touchdown not too far after. However, the Panthers managed to stop the extra point.
Pelham entered the second half of the game with a four-point lead over Benjamin Russell.
Pelham secured their latest win during the third quarter. Two touchdowns made by Kamari Hollis added the lead the Panthers needed to get ahead in their game against the Wildcats.
Jamal Miles had a 50-yard return, and another interception of the Wildcats’ ball made by Bishop Rallah led to the success the Panthers had. And John Schmucker made major moves stopping Benjamin Russell with a sack resulting in a loss of 11-yards.
The Panthers’ victory concluded with a slower final quarter. Both the Panthers and Wildcats added one more touchdown each to the scoreboard with less than two minutes.
“We’ve just got to keep getting better every day, week to week. We have a ton of improving to do and our coaches are doing a great job every week. I think they’ve gotten better and that’s a testament to the kids. We’re just going to go and take it day by day and try to put a plan together,” Vickery said.
Pelham remains at home for week nine of the football season as they take on Homewood on Friday, Oct. 14.
Benjamin Russell returns home next week for a date with Briarwood.