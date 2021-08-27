Online access to our web content is free for current print subscribers. Your Subscriber ID is the six digit number above your name located at the top, right side of your bill. If you don't have your bill handy, just call our Circulation Department between 8 and 5 at 256-234-4281.
Andy Anders / The Outlook Benjamin Russell quarterback Gabe Benton and wide receiver Corri Milliner celebrate after connecting for their second touchdown against Central of Clay County Friday, Aug. 27.
Andy Anders / The Outlook Benjamin Russell running back DeMarcus McNeal throws a stiff arm into a Central of Clay County defender.
When the Wildcats cut Central of Clay County’s lead to 28-26 after an electric 69-yard touchdown catch and run from junior wide receiver La’Bronski McKinney, junior wide receiver Corri Milliner’s diving catch on the ensuing two-point conversion try was marked inches short by officials.
When their defense made an emphatic goal line stand to force a missed field goal and get the ball back, a third-and-long pass to a wide open McKinney deep up the sideline grazed the speedster’s fingertips and fell to the ground to force a punt.
Benjamin Russell (0-2) came within inches of upsetting rival Clay County (2-0) in a 35-26 bout at Charles E. Bailey Sportsplex.
“I’m disappointed that we couldn’t get it done for the kids tonight, because our guys deserved it,” Benjamin Russell head coach Aubrey Blackwell said. “Our seniors deserved it. Our preparation as coaches, we didn’t give them enough chances. We had some, we did, I’m just hurt for these kids because they’ve worked hard.”
Sophomore quarterback Gabe Benton led the way for the Wildcats, going 16-of-23 passing for 348 yards and four touchdowns against one interception. Milliner posted an electric eight receptions for 177 yards and two touchdowns. McKinney pulled in four passes of his own for 145 yards and two touchdowns.
Clay County’s primary weapon, unquestionably, was running back Elisha McNeil.
A D-1 prospect at the position, McNeil posted 115 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries.
“I thought on the ground, which is what we were primarily focused on, we bottled him up pretty well,” Blackwell said. “I don’t know where he ended up rushing yard wise, but I know he only had a couple of pretty big runs.”
McNeil’s speed and cutting ability set up the Volunteers with a go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter, after hitting the inside for an 18-yard pickup then taking a short catch and turning it into a 22-yard gain.
After a one-yard plunge from Clay quarterback Clay Yates, the Volunteers led 21-20.
Earlier in the game he busted a long touchdown run, but his real ice pick in the side of Benjamin Russell’s defense came in the fourth quarter.
A mishap on punt gave the Volunteers the ball at the Wildcats’ 21-yard-line, but three strong defensive plays, including a sack by senior defensive lineman Gavyn Vickers, forced a fourth-and-18 which Clay County went for.
Yates lobbed a pass into double coverage. McNeil went up and snagged in for a touchdown.
“We had two guys there, they all three went up for the ball, and he came down with one,” Blackwell said. “You throw that ball six or seven more times, he probably doesn’t come down with it. It’s just one of those things. He made a play when he had to make a play. And that’s stuff that we’ve gotta learn.”
McNeil’s nine-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter iced the game at 35-26 with 2:40 to play.
Benton, McKinney and Milliner were the main offensive catalysts keeping Benjamin Russell in the game.
On a third-and-long play in the first quarter, McKinney gained a step on a vertical route up the right sideline. Benton dropped it in perfectly for a 62-yard touchdown to give the Wildcats their first lead, 7-6 with 10:13 to play in the opening period.
McKinney’s partner in crime was Milliner, who stole the show with his ball skills.
Two of his catches bordered on professional quality, with a full-extension lay out to secure one long gain against his helmet and another high point over two defenders to pick up 16 yards.
Of course, the highlights of his night were two long touchdown receptions, the second of which was a gorgeous 45-yard bomb on a post route.
The future of Benjamin Russell’s passing game may be bright.
“It’s gonna continue to get better, too,” Blackwell said. “That’s a lot like a pitcher and a catcher. You get used to when they’re gonna break and when they want the ball. Not bad for three guys that didn’t play football in a Friday night setting last year.”
Benton did it with his legs when he had to, too, scrambling for a third-and-long conversion prior to Milliner’s second touchdown.
Benjamin Russell’s defense also showed its mettle at times, forcing a trio of Clay County three-and-outs. Senior defensive end Gavyn Vickers collected two sacks.
Overall, with two of the Wildcats’ toughest games out of the way, Blackwell said he’s looking forward to getting back to work on Monday.
“We did a lot of good things tonight. But we didn’t do it when it mattered there at the end. I’ve gotta go back and really break this down and start looking at it, see where we can get better, what things we missed.”