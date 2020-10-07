After taking last week off with a much-needed bye, Benjamin Russell is looking to play spoiler against Pelham on the road Friday. The Wildcats are starving for a win after starting the season 0-6 and are in real need of a morale booster, which they are hoping is an upset at Pelham.
Although the Wildcats (0-6, 0-3) have spent the last three games at Martin-Saverese Stadium, they will have to get used to being on the road again as they spend the next three out of four games on the road.
The Wildcats have been banged up from the moment the season started, so they haven’t shown they play better at home or on the road since the scores are all relatively similar this season. In recent weeks, coach Kevin Smith has been working intimately with his young players after losing so many key players in the early part of the season, trying to get his young guys caught up and attempting to speed up the learning curve that comes with football.
“Everybody has bumps and bruises at this point,” Smith said. “So we aren’t using health as an excuse. We’ve got a lot of young guys but they can play. We’ve been working on techniques and fundamentals while also implementing a way to stop the triple option that Pelham uses.”
According to Smith, the Panthers (6-1, 4-0) have not only one but two really good running backs he says make Pelham such a tough offense to defend.
“We’ve got to stop the dive, plain and simple,” Smith said. “Everything they do on offense is based on the success of that play. If we are able to do that, I like our chances of stopping the other tendencies they like to do.”
The Wildcats have a much better chance of stopping plays up the middle with Onaje Brooks back in the lineup this week for the Wildcats. Brooks is going to be key for the Benjamin Russell defense, clogging up the middle and making a mosh pit mess of everything. Having Brooks back in the lineup gives rest to Dimitri Johnson and Damien Lawry, who were tag teaming and taking turns at the nose tackle spot in Brooks’ absence.
The focus all night will have to be on the defense for the Wildcats. The offense has proven it can score with anyone, especially with Kadarious Marbury making a name for himself in the run game to go along with the deadly combination of Marcus Freeman and Elijah Spivey.
However, the offense hasn’t been able to keep up at times with the defense allowing as many points as they have this season at 41 points per game.
“We are going to load the box on them (Pelham),” Smith said. “I’ve told our guys we need everyone’s eyes in the backfield. We haven’t been able to mix it up as much as we have wanted to with the amount of young guys we having in right now, but with the extra time during the bye they were able to work on more things.”
According to Smith, the Wildcats have found their identity as a team but need to be more consistent with the things they do well.
“The biggest thing for us to have any success is we need to be good at something,” Smith said. “This week we have worked and hit more on the things we do best: running counters and finding ways to get the ball to Elijah (Spivey) and Marcus (Freeman). We are also trying to get our tight end (Del Treyvion McMillian) more involved in the offense.”
The Pelham offense is averaging 35 points per game but have let up just as much on defense. The offense is the Panthers’ strength, so the Wildcats will be able to move the ball; the question is can they limit mistakes?