Benjamin Russell is coming off a loss to now region champion Pelham but lost much more with Kadarious Marbury and Elijah Spivey still being day to day with lower body injuries that could potentially have the two sidelined for this week’s matchup against Chilton County.
Class 6A Region 3 opponent Chilton County (1-6, 0-4) is coming off its fifth straight loss and can empathize with the Wildcats in that department; however it’s doubtful the Tigers have had to deal with the injury bug as much as Benjamin Russell (0-7, 0-4). But the Tigers aren’t going to show mercy because they’re trying to grab a win however they can right now.
“They like to run multiple formations on offense,” coach Kevin Smith said. “We have to be ready to adjust to how they line up. They have a couple good running backs and coach (Tal) Morrison over there is a former offensive line coach, so he likes to run the football. So we are going to focus on stopping the run. They like to throw sometimes and take their chances, but they are predominantly a running team.”
Smith and his coaching staff are optimistic Marbury and Spivey will be able to play by Friday but are still preparing for the worst and game planning as if the Wildcats will be without two key offensive contributors.
“It’s next man up on offense,” Smith said. “Marcus Freeman is our guy; he can do a lot of things on the perimeter and make plays for us. Lajairus Cox can come in at Freeman’s spot and he can do some things to help fill that void. Our offense shouldn’t change too much, but we are concerned about depth at running back.”
The good news for the Wildcats is quarterback Carter Smith will be back this week after leaving last week’s game early with a chest injury minutes into the fourth quarter. But Smith may need to find other ways to be productive if Spivey cannot play. Spivey is also the backup quarterback, which means third-string quarterback and junior varsity starter Jaxson Hay has been getting some work in a practice in case Smith is injured or unable to play Friday.
“We need to spread the ball around this week,” Smith said. “It’s easy when Spivey is in there, but when he’s not out there we still need to be able to throw it, so getting Owen Wilson involved on the outside because when he has the ball in his hands, he’s as fast as anybody we’ve got. We’re probably going to add some pass concepts and variations of what we already do to get some guys open, but nothing drastic; working on some RPO plays to make it easier on ourselves.”
The Wildcats’ offensive line thought it was getting a break with Trace McCaleb coming back from his knee injury, but turned around and lost Cameron Vickers at practice to a knee injury as well, essentially breaking even for Benjamin Russell which thought it was getting depth at a position that needs it desperately. Defensive end Jaqavious Smith is set to return this week after missing the last two games with an injured hand, taking some of the pressure off Dimitri Johnson and Damien Lawry who had been filling in at times for the injured Smith.
Friday’s contest has potential to be a barn burner with Benjamin Russell’s defense allowing 40 points per game, while Chilton County is allowing just under 32, leaving offensive playcallers for both sides drooling at the mouth.
To come home with a win, the Wildcats will need to show up on defense, force a turnover or two and get the Tigers off the field in third-down situations. All season has been a slow bleed for Benjamin Russell on defense, with the defense giving up more plays and yardage as the games go on. The offense has jumped out to leads in most of the games but hasn’t been able to score on every drive. Complimentary football is going to be key going forward for the Wildcats who need a spark and something to be excited about for next season before this one comes to a close.