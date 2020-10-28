Benjamin Russell has jumped out to leads at the beginning of several games this season that eventually ended in losses. Because of that, coach Kevin Smith has been pushing his players to finish games just as strong as they come out in ballgames.
“That’s been our main message to our guys the last couple weeks — finish,” Smith said.
The Wildcats’ (2-7, 2-4) success can be attributed to three things.
The first being complimentary football. The offense has been clicking for a majority of the season. Even when the Wildcats struggled to run the football the first couple weeks of the season, the passing game was connecting for big plays consistently, a feat not easy to do at the high school level.
Second is health. Since the opening game against Huffman, the Wildcats had lost 23 players by Week 7 and were a group of players not used to playing on the field. The last couple weeks the team has not necessarily gotten healthier, but the players are beginning to learn how to manage pain or are just flat out gutting it out, playing for each other and showing the community that this team does know how to finish.
“We still have people out but we are going to play with what we’ve got,” Smith said. “Right now we are trying to send these seniors out with a win and we are treating it like it's the state championship game.”
The third reason behind the Wildcats success is the adjustment made on the defensive side of the ball. For a majority of the season the Wildcats were in a 3-3 stack defense that wasn’t allowing big plays but instead allowing teams to grind out yards underneath and control the clock. Now in the 4-2 defense, the extra down lineman takes on blocks that frees up the Wildcat linebackers to make players versus a guard or tackle coming free off the ball to the second level and blocking linebackers out of plays.
“I think our guys have done a good job of adjusting to the 4-2,” Smith said. “They just seem more comfortable. It has never been an effort problem for us. It fits who we are right now and going forward I think that’s who we will be. We still need to do a better job of tackling but I thought we played faster last week.”
This week the Wildcats are taking on a Sylacauga (7-2, 4-2) team that missed out on home field advantage in the playoffs when it lost to Holtville last week. The question is are the Aggies using last week’s loss as motivation or do they shut down and mail it in for the week? With the Aggies not having their best performance against Holtville, one would think coach Andrew Zow wouldn’t give his best players the week off; after all they need more reps if they want to take down Holtville and others in the playoffs. If Sylacauga does play its starters, the Wildcats will have their hands full.
“They (Sylacauga) have a running back that can do it all,” Smith said. “He’s big, strong, fast and can run through arm tackles. Tackling hasn’t been a strong suit of ours, but we are improving and making it an emphasis. Their quarterback can throw it when they ask him to and they have some receivers on the outside that have given other teams trouble, so we need to be physical up front with them and control the game that way.”
Smith is fired up about this week’s matchup and said his goal going into Friday night is for his players to play the hardest and best game they have in their time at Benjamin Russell.
“We aren't going to play dirty and don't wish harm on anyone but we want them to still be feeling us next Friday in the first round,” Smith said. “I want us to come out and play the most physical we have ever played and let them feel our presence. We don’t plan on changing anything up besides how aggressive we are for four straight quarters.”