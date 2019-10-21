The home crowd for Benjamin Russell’s volleyball matches has been a huge advantage for the Wildcats and they’re hoping that continues Tuesday night. They’ll host the Class 6A Area 6 tournament and will have a bye through the semifinals.
“We have such a good crowd at home,” BRHS coach Magan Ford said. “We saw it again (Thursday); our bleachers were full. Anytime we can play in front of our home crowd, we need that. You need that with volleyball being such a momentum sport; we need the crowd behind us.”
The only thing undetermined is who Benjamin Russell will face in the championship. It will wait for the winner of Russell County and Opelika; the Bulldogs swept Russell County during the regular season but they also went five sets in their second meeting. But it seems inevitable rivals Benjamin Russell and Opelika will meet for the title match.
BRHS (22-14) defeated Opelika (11-7) both times during the regular season, once in straight sets at home and once in four sets on the road. But Ford knows how difficult it’ll be to pick up a third victory over the Bulldogs.
“We’ve been talking since we beat Opelika the second time that it’s hard to beat any team three times in one season,” Ford said. “We’ve gone back to work on the little
things that we expect Opelika to do. For instance, Bre (Smith) and Brooklyn (Edwards) Have to be big in the middle because we have to match their middles. It’s been a focus at practice to fine tune the little things because we know that they are going to bring it; they want to win.”
All of Benjamin Russell’s success this season has started from the back and moved forward. The Wildcats have showed a lot of scrappiness and are extremely balanced in all facets of the game. Libero Bailey Underwood has done the most damage defensively with 232 digs and she is typically the serve receiver. Sarah Rogers, who is arguably the most well-rounded player for the Wildcats, has also dug 175 balls, and Ja’niya Martin, Cheaney Keel and Timira Lawson all have more than 80 digs on the year.
It’s hard to quantify how important the Wildcats’ passers are especially with a setter like Makenzie Davis, who distributes the ball extremely well. She has a ton of options on the front row as Benjamin Russell is averaging 8.3 kills per set. Bre Smith leads the offense with 198 kills while Rogers and Lawson are right behind. Rogers has put down 175 kills and Lawson has added 170. Brooklyn Edwards has contributed 123 kills this season.
Edwards and Smith have also shown a ton of improvement on the block and that should prove key if the Wildcats do face Opelika.
Although things seem to be going quite well for Benjamin Russell, there are still things to work on between now and Tuesday’s tournament.
“We need to work on having that finish mentality,” Ford said. “We don’t want to let it go to four if we don’t have to. We’re still working on our serve and also working on our middle defense because tips seem to get us a lot, so we’re correcting that. Those are fixable things though so that’s a good place to be going into the area tournament that it’s little things that you can fix.”
Regardless of what happens Tuesday, Benjamin Russell has already secured a spot in the regional tournament because the area is only three teams. However, the Wildcats are going in confident and are looking to defend their home court.
“Any time those 10 girls step on the court I expect them to win,” Ford said. “I’m stealing a quote from (Atlanta) Braves manager Brian Snitker, but last year we hoped to win and this year we expect to win. It’s a mind shift that every time they step on the court, they don’t care who’s on the other side; they’re going to fight.”