Every team’s goal is to make the playoffs, first and foremost.
Even a struggling team like Central Coosa enters the year thinking the postseason is a possibility. But for Benjamin Russell’s football team, a playoff appearance has been a virtual guarantee.
The Wildcats have not missed the playoffs since 2010 and dating back to the 1984 season, they’ve missed the mark only six times, including a three-year dry spell from 2008 to 2010.
The postseason is an expectation rather than a goal for BRHS.
That expectation fell short this season, though. Benjamin Russell was officially eliminated from playoff contention with a loss last week against Wetumpka. But that doesn’t mean the season over and the Wildcats should hang up their cleats and helmets.
“It’s not the score you want and it’s not the way you want to end it,” BRHS coach Kevin Smith said after Thursday night’s game. “We’ve got two more games and these seniors have a lot to play for. We want to go out getting better and going forward.”
With two games still left on the docket, one this week against Calera and one Nov. 1 versus Valley, Benjamin Russell (3-5) is still hunting down a .500 record. BRHS has finished with a winning record for the last two seasons and has had only two seasons below .500 in the last decade.
The last two games will be tough, but they are both definitely winnable. Benjamin Russell ushers in Calera, which has only one win, and the two will battle it out to not take the worst spot in Class 6A Region 3. The Wildcats will have a tough time with Valley, which is 5-2 but currently on a five-game win streak. But BRHS will have a much-needed bye week before its final game of the season.
“Everything else is at home,” Smith said. “Our goal now is to try to get better each week. We finally found some consistency in the pass game, I felt like. The progression, we were hitting the right spots.”
Benjamin Russell also continued to run the ball well with big games from Hezekiah Hunter and Brett Pitts as well as some spot running from youngsters Demarcus McNeal and Carl Russell, who are showing some promise for the future. Defensively, the Wildcats continue to do well despite giving up a few big plays here and there, but that side of the ball especially is loaded with seniors — Gavin Edwards, Denzel Greene, Pokey Norris, Ty Brown; the list goes on and on.
Those seniors are the ones who have more to play for than anything, but even the young guys are looking to build for what’s to come.
So how does a second-year coach whose team hasn’t quite met expectations judge success? For Smith and the Wildcats, it’s more than just about wins and losses.
“You gotta define success daily and it changes daily,” Smith said. “We’re going to talk to these seniors and talk to them about what exactly is left. We started that way back when. We said, ‘Why do you play football? Why are you doing this?’ If it was only to make the playoffs then a lot times that’s not going to be in the cards. Hopefully more times you’re in than not, but I think they’ll bounce back and end well.”