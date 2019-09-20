With each passing week, things seem to be getting worse and worse for Benjamin Russell’s football team.
After playing under par in a huge game versus Clay Central, the Wildcats started Class 6A Region 3 play with an offensive disaster against Stanhope Elmore. They scored only one touchdown and looked to right the ship against Selma last week. But that didn’t go nearly as planned as the Wildcats once again struggled all night and this time, the defense didn’t help nearly as much as it did against SEHS. That resulted in a 28-0 loss and an 0-2 hole in the region standings.
Now, BRHS (1-3) returns home for a matchup with Demopolis, which is currently sitting at 3-1 and is ranked No. 6 in Class 5A in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings.
“We’ve gotta get on a roll and get something good happen,” BRHS coach Kevin Smith said. “We’re in a position where we’ve gotta be able to get over things when bad things happen in a game. We have to have a mentality of the scoreboard represents the past. We’re going to go out and play every down like each play has its own life and once that play is over, it’s gone; it’s dead.”
Benjamin Russell is certainly going to have to put the last three efforts behind it because the Tigers are going to be no easy feat. Demopolis hasn’t scored a whole lot this year; other than a 34-6 thrashing of Marbury a week ago, the Tigers have been limited to 14 points or fewer in each game. However, they’re averaging just nine points per game against.
“Their defense looks multiple,” Smith said. “It’s an odd-man front and kind of a hybrid 3-3, 3-4. It’s different than what you usually see. They put three defensive linemen inside the tackles so it looks like they don’t have defensive ends but they do. They come from different places. They’re very multiple and their defense is pretty fast.”
Smith said Demopolis doesn’t have many holes on defense, so it’s up to the Wildcats to find something that is consistently going to work against opponents. Benjamin Russell moved another blocker into the box in hopes of establishing a run game last week against Selma, and it plans to move yet another one in.
“We have to be able to run the ball,” Smith said. “And we have the size to do it, but we gotta get consistent with it. We’re trying to simplify things more and more as we go.”
Personnel wise, Smith still feels confident in his players and won’t make changes to the starting lineup. Because of a lack of depth, it’s not as simple as just saying one person can’t get the job done so the Wildcats can move someone else in behind him.
“There may be some guys who play in certain situations that haven’t been playing,” Smith said, “but you just have to be careful when you do that.”
Turnovers have also been causing strife for the Wildcats the past two weeks, and in order to keep its defense fresh, the offense can’t afford to have giveaways.
But when Demopolis does have the ball, the BRHS defense is going to have to key in on quarterback Rance Stevenson.
“He’s very speedy; we’re going to have to contain him,” Smith said. “He can throw it, but the way he hurts you is with his legs. He’s fast. They run a lot of different versions of option ball and they do a good job with that. If you get too aggressive with him, he’s got play action passes off that and that’s where they can get you deep.”
Regardless of the fact this is a non-region game that doesn’t help Benjamin Russell get back in the playoff hunt, it is key for the Wildcats to start getting finding themselves again. It’s also homecoming and BRHS is looking to defend its home turf for the first time this year.
“It’s extremely important to get ourselves back on track so when we go back into region play we can be more consistent,” Smith said.