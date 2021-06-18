An eighth-place finish at the ASABFA Classic on Lake Martin turned out to be all the Benjamin Russell junior high anglers needed.
With a season total of over 1,300 points, the Wildcats captured their first-ever junior high fishing title Friday in Wetumpka, Alabama.
“They’ve worked together really well,” Benjamin Russell head coach Josh Williams said. “In the last five years that we’ve had a team at Benjamin Russell and then the last three years with the middle school team, I’ve never had a team that worked together better than this group.”
The Alabama Student Anglers Bass Fishing Association, or ASABFA, determines its “Team of the Year” by the team that posted the best results across seven tournaments from January through June.
Teams have their three best results from the season’s first six tournaments added together with their result at the State Tournament Classic to determine the overall winner.
Making the Wildcats’ victory even more impressive is its lack of boats. Teams are allowed to put up to six on the water, but Benjamin Russell only sent out four all season.
“All year long we’ve been competing against schools that had six boats,” Williams said. “We only had four to do it. They worked really, really well together. The kids are excited.”
The Outlook will have more on Benjamin Russell’s state championship, including individual results, in the coming days.