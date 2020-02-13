Of course Benjamin Russell wants to collect a slew of individual gold medals at the AHSAA Class 6A Wrestling Championships, which begin today in Huntsville. But even if the Wildcats can’t get everyone to the top of the podium, that doesn’t mean the guys who didn’t place first aren’t just as important to the ultimate goal.
“We have a strong 11 guys we are carrying (to state),” BRHS coach Michael Ransaw said. “Last year, we led just about the whole tournament but we let it slip away in the consolations. This year, we have those guys that we’ve seen all year, they’re coming back through (tournament brackets) and getting third and fourth and fifth places. That’s what we need.”
But the Wildcats certainly aren’t going to shy away from gold medals if they can get them, and there are quite a few who could be hunting them down. Nyshaad Hannon earned the top seed at 126 pounds out of the south when he claimed a gold medal at the South Super Section last weekend.
“Nyshaad pulled off a huge win,” Ransaw said. “He and (Helena’s Michael Moran) have been ranked in the top two all year long and (Moran) beat him the first time around. If Nyshaad keeps his head on straight, he will be one of the finalists at state. We haven’t seen much of the guys up north, but I think Nyshaad has went with some of the toughest kids and he’s sitting pretty.”
Sandlin Pike (106), Kyle Mattox (120), Hezekiah Hunter (170) and Pokey Norris (285) all made it to their respective sectional finals and should have good seeds going into state. At 152, Saxon Coker suffered a heartbreaker in the semifinals but eventually took third place.
Both Coker and Hunter were favorites to win section titles after being ranked Nos. 1 in their respective weight classes for most of the year, but Ransaw said the pair learned valuable lessons and he would rather them have lost last weekend than this one.
“Those are two that have been used to winning all year,” Ransaw said. “Saxon for some reason wasn’t ready for his opponent to push him, and I think now his mind is set and he knows he has to be prepared every time he steps on the mat. I don’t know what happened with Saxon but I think it happened at the right time.
“For Hezekiah, it’s hard to beat somebody three timese and (Gulf Shores’ John Paul) Uter came out and caught Hezekiah slipping. But I don’t think that’s going to happen again. If everything goes well, we’ll have to go through a guy from Clay Chalkville who’s been ranked in the top two or three all year, whereas Uter has a little lighter road. But I wouldn’t want it any other way.”
There are also guys like Norris who could easily come back and take the top spot at state, as well as guys like Pike, Mattox and Bobby Charsha (132) who could make some noise. Mattox has gotten better and better as the year has progressed, and Ransaw isn’t expecting that to end at state.
“He’s been improving and he got his endurance up and I think he made his move at the right time at sectional,” Ransaw said. “He came back and beat a couple people he needed to beat, and Kyle has really been coming along.”
The mental game plays a big factor at the state championships. With so much at stake and with matches against some of the toughest wrestlers in the state, it’s takes a strong person to stay in the game the entire way through. However, Ransaw is hopeful the schedule Benjamin Russell has faced this year has prepared it for exactly this moment.
“I think last year was our first test, and I think they’re up for the task again this year,” Ransaw said. “They’re even talking now about us having guys that’re going to wrestle down (in the consolations) and get us points so they know what it takes to do it and I think that’s an advantage we may have over other schools that are there. We put them on the big stage several times this year; they’ve wrestled in some big tournaments and they’ve always continued to perform.”