Close
BRHS Volleyball
Jake Arthur / The Outlook
The Benjamin Russell High School Volleyball Team celebrates during a game against Horseshoe Bend on Monday, July 26, 2021.
BRHS Volleyball
Jake Arthur / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS Volleyball
Jake Arthur / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS Volleyball
Jake Arthur / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS Volleyball
Jake Arthur / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS Volleyball
Jake Arthur / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS Volleyball
Jake Arthur / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Andy Anders / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Jake Arthur / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Jake Arthur / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Jake Arthur / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Jake Arthur / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Jake Arthur / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Jake Arthur / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Jake Arthur / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Jake Arthur / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Jake Arthur / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Andy Anders / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Andy Anders / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Andy Anders / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Andy Anders / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Andy Anders / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Andy Anders / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Andy Anders / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Jake Arthur / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Jake Arthur / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Jake Arthur / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Jake Arthur / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Jake Arthur / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Jake Arthur / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Jake Arthur / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Jake Arthur / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Jake Arthur / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Jake Arthur / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS Volleyball
Jake Arthur / The Outlook
The Benjamin Russell High School Volleyball Team celebrates during a game against Horseshoe Bend on Monday, July 26, 2021.
BRHS Volleyball
Jake Arthur / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS Volleyball
Jake Arthur / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS Volleyball
Jake Arthur / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS Volleyball
Jake Arthur / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS Volleyball
Jake Arthur / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS Volleyball
Jake Arthur / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Andy Anders / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Jake Arthur / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Jake Arthur / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Jake Arthur / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Jake Arthur / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Jake Arthur / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Jake Arthur / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Jake Arthur / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Jake Arthur / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Jake Arthur / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Andy Anders / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Andy Anders / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Andy Anders / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Andy Anders / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Andy Anders / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Andy Anders / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Andy Anders / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Jake Arthur / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Jake Arthur / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Jake Arthur / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Jake Arthur / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Jake Arthur / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Jake Arthur / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Jake Arthur / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Jake Arthur / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Jake Arthur / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
BRHS playdate
Jake Arthur / The Outlook Benjamin Russell volleyball hosted a playdate featuring Horseshoe Bend and Central of Clay County Monday, July 26.
Benjamin Russell played host for a key step in the race to volleyball season Monday.
The Wildcats and Horseshoe Bend both participated in their first playdate alongside Central of Clay County at the Benjamin Russell High School gymnasium, getting their first chance to pit their 2021 squads against an opponent.
“Being able to start the season having had game-like experience, you can’t beat that,” Benjamin Russell head coach Magan Ford said.
Ford felt it was important for her team to get its initial nerves out.
Junior varsity squads took the floor first, with Benjamin Russell’s youngsters going up against Horseshoe Bend’s.
“The very first set you could see all the jitters, and that’s why we wanted to get in here and play before the season starts, and before games actually count,” Ford said. “That first set, it really looked like we had not practiced much, we were nervous, we didn’t know where they were going, and then we settled down.”
Horseshoe Bend’s varsity met up with Central of Clay County’s next, giving a renewed lineup its first chance to compete together.
The Generals lost six seniors from their state tournament team last year. Only two true contributors, then-sophomores Charlie Cotney and Olivia Hanson, return to the team in 2021.
Horseshoe Bend has no seniors this season, which brings an obvious need for experience and playdates like Monday’s help provide that.
“We can’t look at last year. We’ve gotta worry about what we can do and not dwell on the success of the past,” Horseshoe Bend head coach Julie Turner said July 20. “Because if we do that we’re adding too much pressure to ourselves.”
One other opportunity the contests brought was a chance to play in front of a crowd.
That’s not a luxury teams always had in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Parents and supporters for all three teams were out in solid numbers Monday, bringing with them some of the energy, volume and anxiety that will be present in less than a month when the regular season begins.
“Volleyball’s a fun sport to watch, as I tell everybody. You’re missing out on a fun sport,” Ford said. “Again, it gives the kids a glimpse. Our stands are usually packed out for volleyball, and it can be a little overwhelming, especially for the younger girls. So to have a full gym, which they’ve probably never played in front of, it’s a great experience.”
Benjamin Russell’s first game is against Beauregard Aug. 19, while Horseshoe Bend opens its season against Handley Aug. 23.
Benjamin Russell Volleyball played against Clay County on Monday