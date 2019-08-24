There’s no question Benjamin Russell’s volleyball has talent.
With hitters like Brooklyn Edwards, Bre Smith and Sarah Rogers and a setter like Makenzie Davis, it’s hard to imagine why the Wildcats couldn’t have one of their best seasons in recent memory. But now, they’ve got to put it all together as the season officially begins today with a tournament at Briarwood.
“I feel good any time I put these girls out on the court,” Benjamin Russell coach Magan Ford said. “Now, it’s just a little bit of that uncertainty. I’m ready to see where they stack up.”
BRHS graduated only two players and just one starter from last year’s squad and although Baylee Atkins was a key piece of the Wildcats’ defense, they are looking to replace her with the duo of Bailey Underwood and Cheaney Keel. Both are entering their senior seasons and will swap out the libero duties.
Davis will take up the setter position again after starting last year and she’ll have plenty of weapons to choose from. Edwards and Smith will play middle hitter, while Rogers returns as a starter on the left side. Timira Lawson will also fill out the left side and sophomore Zaria Robinson is an outside hitter on the right.
“(Our hitters) are such a strength for us,” Ford said. “At any time we have three good quality hitters on the front row. As long as we’re taking care of the ball and doing what we’re supposed to do, they’re really good. We’ve just got to be able to use them.”
Shacoyia Morgan is a sophomore who will play left side but she is battling a shoulder injury at the moment.
“Last year, our hitters relied mostly on their physical talent and this year, you can see them thinking and making adjustments midair,” Ford said. “They’re really adding to their game. Instead of just hitting the ball hard and hoping it falls, they’re finding holes.”
Sophomore Janiya Martin was pulled up last year from the JV squad and could be used at setter but will mostly play back row. Davis is a weapon by herself. The defense and passing is probably the weakest point for the Wildcats right now, according to Ford, but with Davis as the setter, she can create something out of nothing.
“Makenzie has gotten even stronger over the summer,” Ford said. “It’s like she can go from any point on the floor. Even when I think we have a bad pass, she takes it and sets one of our four hitters. She, at any point, can give us an attack with her setting.”
Starting off with a strong tournament should be just what Benjamin Russell needs to make sure it is ready before the regular season officially begins Tuesday. The Wildcats start at the Briarwood Tournament today and are in a pool with Thompson, Shades Valley and Montevallo.
Having that much experience on the court right away should prove dividends for the Wildcats as they are still working on their defense and passing.
“That’s what we’re still trying to figure out especially with the game speed,” Ford said. “It’s so hard without having played games. Our defense, we have great passes and we have a great back row; it’s just about getting the repetition and playing with each other. (The tournament) is the best thing we can do because the first weekend, we know where we are and where we need to work.”
One thing that shouldn’t be a problem for BRHS is its mentality and team chemistry. Ford said the communication is something she’s admired and the girls always seem to know what they need to work on before they’re even told.
“That’s what so amazing,” Ford said. “They are so cohesive and they all communicate really well.”