If there wasn’t already proof fishing is a year-round sport, Benjamin Russell gave even more last week.
The Wildcats, who are a mere seven weeks away from their first fall tournament, just hosted their end-of-the-year banquet where they honored their top anglers as well as their sponsors from the 2018-19 seasons.
Now in its third year of competition, Benjamin Russell is growing not only in numbers but in how well it’s stacking up against teams around the state. After not even qualifying for the state tournament two years ago, the Wildcats finished eighth at state on Lake Jordan this spring giving them an 15th-place finish overall.
“I think we’re going to be stronger this year than we were even last year,” BRHS coach Josh Williams said. “I’m looking to build on that. Wilson Hays and Mary Beth Coker are the only two we lost (to graduation). Both of their partners are coming back and have strong partners with them as well as we picked up a couple other teams that we’re expecting to be pretty strong.”
Coker and Hays are going to be two big shoes to fill as both were honored during last week’s banquet.
Benjamin Russell gave out its Top Angler Award to Coker and her partner, Slade Davis, who is just a rising freshman. That award is given to the boat with the highest total number of points from all the spring tournaments.
Hays was also part of an award-winning boat. He and partner Hamp Meadows earned the Commitment to Excellence Award, which is given to the most consistent duo. It is awarded to the boat with the top three finishes on BRHS.
A Big Bass Award was also earned by Davis, who caught the biggest bass of the season for the Wildcats as it weighed in at 3.87 pounds. Jackson Kelly was given the Honor Award, which is earned by the angler with the highest GPA who has no discipline problems.
At the banquet, Williams also took time to thank his sponsor. Alex City Marine has been the title supporter of the Wildcat fishing team for the last few years; not only does it provide funds for the team, Alex City Marine also pays for the jerseys and offers discounts and repairs to student-anglers.
“We probably had 20 or 25 sponsors throughout the community and I want to let them know we appreciate it,” Williams said. “We had a good season but it was all possible because of their donations.”
Benjamin Russell will start right back up on the tournament trail Sept. 14, and Williams said he’s excited about the season because of the sheer number of anglers. BRHS will now be fielding a middle school team with five boats, and the high school team will have nine boats. Because of the size, the fall season will now be used to find the top boats as teams on the Alabama Student-Angler Bass Fishing Association trail can bring only six boats.