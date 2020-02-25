There was a collective sigh of relief from the home faithful in the final moments of Benjamin Russell’s girls soccer match against Pell City on Saturday. The Wildcats held a one-goal lead with the clock winding down but the Panthers had one last rush in them, getting a chance just 4 yards from goal with nine seconds to go.
Benjamin Russell (3-0-3) saw the opponent’s shot sky over the crossbar and the Wildcats let the remaining time tick off before another ball was played. They held onto a 2-1 victory over Pell City, which entered the match at No. 12 in the Alabama Soccer Coaches Association Class 6A girls rankings.
“That happened to us last year in a playoff game against Opelika,” BRHS coach Lee Wagoner said. “That’s tough. I’m glad they were on that side of it (Saturday).”
Pell City was not the only team to show some fighting spirit in the second half as the Wildcats had to erase a halftime deficit. Abigale Sims scored a pair of goals in the second half, grabbing the winning goal in the 64th minute.
“We need to take the momentum we gained (Saturday),” Wagoner said. “It’s not just about winning the game but fighting from behind through a physical game. We kept our composure. This shows we can play with anybody. This was an eye opener.”
Both teams got off to a slow start as the two combined for just three shots on target in the first 30 minutes of the game. Pell City had put more pressure on and it eventually paid off when Brogan Burrow found the back of the net with six minutes to go until the break.
The goal seemingly woke up the Wildcats who had their first spell of possession and chances in the final six minutes to take a little bit of momentum into the locker room.
“In the losses we have had, we have not shown up in the first part of the game,” Wagoner said. “It was not great for those first five minutes but we got better and better. We stayed the course. That six-minute period (at the end of the half) proved we could play with them and we adjusted and we were able to finish.”
Benjamin Russell carried that momentum into the second half and Sims grabbed her first goal of the day with a long-range effort that found the bottom right corner of the net.
“I will take the first goal because it got in,” Wagoner said. “We were trying to go somewhere else and she knew where she should have gone with the ball but we’ll take it. I can live with that.”
Sims had two more shots on target that were saved but she put the Wildcats ahead with another left-footed shot from a little closer at the edge of the box, finding the same corner of the goal to cap off her brace.
“Her scoring ability is predicated on her individual skill but it’s also about us as a team,” Wagoner said. “She is not put in those positions without our midfield and back line playing the way they do.”
Wagoner highlighted his defense especially with how it handled the pressure after the Wildcats took the lead. Pell City starting pouring on the chances late but the Wildcats would not budge. Goalkeeper Kelly Hernandez finished with six saves.
“We were getting a little tired there at the end,” Wagoner said. “Pell City was pressing the issue and playing some short combos. They wanted to drop the ball to the center back and play over the top. We adjusted to a five-flat in the back and told the girls to keep everything in front of us. That was just a spur of the moment strategy thing.”