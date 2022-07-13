featured Benjamin Russell hires alumni as coach By Henry Zimmer Sports Editor Henry Zimmer Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Jul 13, 2022 Jul 13, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Martin-Savarese Stadium, located at the Charles E Bailey Sportplex. By Larry Robinson Staff Writer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Benjamin Russell High School football has hired its fourth new coach, hiring BRHS alumni Morece Cotton as the outside linebackers coach.Cotton graduated from BRHS in 2016 and was a part of the semifinals football team in 2015.Since graduating, Cotton has made coaching stops at Central Tuscaloosa High and Paul W. Bryant High School. Cotton is the third hire by newly appointed head coach Smitty Grider. Grider and his staff have a quick turnaround, as the Wildcats are set to face off against Sylacauga on August 19. Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Benjamin Russell High School Morece Cotton Coach Alumnus Sport School Education Work Smitty Grider Benjamin Russell Paul W. Bryant High School Henry Zimmer Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Henry Zimmer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you