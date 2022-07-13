Ben Russell High School stadium
Martin-Savarese Stadium, located at the Charles E Bailey Sportplex. 

 By Larry Robinson Staff Writer

Benjamin Russell High School football has hired its fourth new coach, hiring BRHS alumni Morece Cotton as the outside linebackers coach.

Cotton graduated from BRHS in 2016 and was a part of the semifinals football team in 2015.

Since graduating, Cotton has made coaching stops at Central Tuscaloosa High and Paul W. Bryant High School. 

Cotton is the third hire by newly appointed head coach Smitty Grider. 

Grider and his staff have a quick turnaround, as the Wildcats are set to face off against Sylacauga on August 19.

 

