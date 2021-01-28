Youth to be the fuel of BRHS tennis teams (copy)

Benjamin Russell High.

Tennis is slated to begin this week, and the Wildcats are ready to get back on the court.

Both the girls and boys programs have matches slated through to April 6 with tennis sectionals coming in Pelham on April 12.

The Wildcats’ girls and boys open the season against Sylacauga Jan. 28 before taking the weekend to participate in the Frostbite Tournament in Pelham. The first break comes after their Feb. 2 road visit with Opelika.

Section matchups start Feb. 9 on the road against Chilton County with a double-header against Stanhope Elmore and Wetumpka on March 9.

Complete Schedule Below.

BRHS Wildcat Tennis Schedule

Date Team Time Home/Away
January 28 Sylacauga 4:15 Home
January 29-30 Frostbite Tournament in Pelham Away
February 2 Opelika 3:30 Away
February 9 Chilton County 3:30 Away
February 18 Sylacauga 4:15 Away
February 23 Pelham 3:30 Home
February 25 Helena 3:30 Home
March 2 Oxford 3:30 Away
March 4 Smiths Station 3:30 Home
March 9 Stanhope Elmore 1:00 Lagoon Park
March 9 Wetumpka 3:00 Lagoon Park
April 1 Chelsea 2:30 Away
April 6 Opelika 3:30 Home

