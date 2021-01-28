Tennis is slated to begin this week, and the Wildcats are ready to get back on the court.
Both the girls and boys programs have matches slated through to April 6 with tennis sectionals coming in Pelham on April 12.
The Wildcats’ girls and boys open the season against Sylacauga Jan. 28 before taking the weekend to participate in the Frostbite Tournament in Pelham. The first break comes after their Feb. 2 road visit with Opelika.
Section matchups start Feb. 9 on the road against Chilton County with a double-header against Stanhope Elmore and Wetumpka on March 9.
Complete Schedule Below.
BRHS Wildcat Tennis Schedule
|Date
|Team
|Time
|Home/Away
|January 28
|Sylacauga
|4:15
|Home
|January 29-30
|Frostbite Tournament in Pelham
|Away
|February 2
|Opelika
|3:30
|Away
|February 9
|Chilton County
|3:30
|Away
|February 18
|Sylacauga
|4:15
|Away
|February 23
|Pelham
|3:30
|Home
|February 25
|Helena
|3:30
|Home
|March 2
|Oxford
|3:30
|Away
|March 4
|Smiths Station
|3:30
|Home
|March 9
|Stanhope Elmore
|1:00
|Lagoon Park
|March 9
|Wetumpka
|3:00
|Lagoon Park
|April 1
|Chelsea
|2:30
|Away
|April 6
|Opelika
|3:30
|Home