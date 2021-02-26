Benjamin Russell High girls soccer is on an early roll this year as the Lady Wildcats tied Opelika and then beat Calera Thursday evening.
In the matchup against Calera, there were six different goal scorers with Abigale Sims scoring two in the victory. Laura Thames, Jordan Osborne, Camilla Sanchez, Regan Ashworth and Jayda Williams also scored a goal in the win.
Osborne had three assists as well in the victory.
The team returns to action Saturday against Pell City.
On the boys side through the week, the Wildcats won over Opelika 3-1 but fell to Calera 0-2. The next action is on the road according to DragonFly as they travel to Pell City for action on Saturday.