Baseball is on its way to Tallapoosa County once again and after a shortened season, athletes and coaches are looking forward to hitting the diamonds once again.
As throwing period continues, some schools are placing the final touches on their baseball schedules for the season. Benjamin Russell is no different this season as they released their schedule ahead of their opening day.
The Wildcats open the season with three games at the Sportplex as they open Feb. 13 against Opelika then participate in a double-header day against Clay Central and Dadeville on Feb. 15.
Head coach Richy Brooks says his varsity program tries to play a schedule that enables the team to see the best competition possible.
Benjamin Russell’s full schedule is below.
Benjamin Russell High Baseball Schedule
|Date
|Team
|Location
|Time
|13-Feb
|Opelika
|Sportplex
|1:30
|15-Feb
|Clay Central
|Sportplex
|10:00
|15-Feb
|Dadeville
|Sportplex
|4:00
|18-Feb
|Tallassee
|Tallassee
|4:00
|19-Feb
|Elmore Cty
|Elmore Cty
|TBA
|20-Feb
|Sylacauga
|Sylacauga
|3:00
|23-Feb
|Chelsea
|Sportplex
|4:00
|25-Feb
|Elmore Cty
|Sportplex
|4:00
|26-Feb
|Beauregard
|Sportplex
|4:00
|27-Feb
|Opelika
|Opelika
|3:00
|2-Mar
|Russell Cty
|Russell Cty
|4:00
|4-Mar
|Sylacauga
|Sportplex
|4:00
|5-Mar
|Clay Central
|Clay Central
|4:00
|9-Mar
|Chilton Cty
|Chilton Cty
|4:00
|11-Mar
|Valley
|Sportplex
|4:00
|12-Mar
|Handley
|Southern Union
|TBA
|12-Mar
|Sylacauga
|Southern Union
|TBA
|16-Mar
|Auburn
|Sportplex
|4:00
|18-Mar
|Marbury
|Sportplex
|5:00
|19-Mar
|Tallassee
|Sportplex
|4:00
|23-Mar
|Smiths Station
|Smiths Station
|4:00
|25-Mar
|Beauregard DH
|Beauregard
|4:00
|30-Mar
|Stanhope
|Sportplex
|4:00
|1-Apr
|Stanhope DH
|Stanhope
|4;00
|6-Apr
|Wetumpka
|Wetumpka
|TBA
|8-Apr
|Wetumpka DH
|Sportplex
|4:00
|10-Apr
|Valley
|Valley
|TBA
|13-Apr
|Dadeville
|Dadeville
|5:00
|15-Apr
|Phenix City
|Phenix City
|6:00