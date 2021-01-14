0229-Stan BRHS base28.jpg (copy)
Lizi Arbogast / Tallapoosa Publishers Benjamin Russell coach Richy Brooks, right, talks to Dax Culligan.

Baseball is on its way to Tallapoosa County once again and after a shortened season, athletes and coaches are looking forward to hitting the diamonds once again.

As throwing period continues, some schools are placing the final touches on their baseball schedules for the season. Benjamin Russell is no different this season as they released their schedule ahead of their opening day.

The Wildcats open the season with three games at the Sportplex as they open Feb. 13 against Opelika then participate in a double-header day against Clay Central and Dadeville on Feb. 15.

Head coach Richy Brooks says his varsity program tries to play a schedule that enables the team to see the best competition possible.

Benjamin Russell’s full schedule is below.

Benjamin Russell High Baseball Schedule

Date Team Location Time
13-Feb Opelika Sportplex 1:30
15-Feb Clay Central Sportplex 10:00
15-Feb Dadeville Sportplex 4:00
18-Feb Tallassee Tallassee 4:00
19-Feb Elmore Cty Elmore Cty TBA
20-Feb Sylacauga Sylacauga 3:00
23-Feb Chelsea Sportplex 4:00
25-Feb Elmore Cty Sportplex 4:00
26-Feb Beauregard Sportplex 4:00
27-Feb Opelika Opelika 3:00
2-Mar Russell Cty Russell Cty 4:00
4-Mar Sylacauga Sportplex 4:00
5-Mar Clay Central Clay Central 4:00
9-Mar Chilton Cty Chilton Cty 4:00
11-Mar Valley Sportplex 4:00
12-Mar Handley Southern Union TBA
12-Mar Sylacauga Southern Union TBA
16-Mar Auburn Sportplex 4:00
18-Mar Marbury Sportplex 5:00
19-Mar Tallassee Sportplex 4:00
23-Mar Smiths Station Smiths Station 4:00
25-Mar Beauregard DH Beauregard 4:00
30-Mar Stanhope Sportplex 4:00
1-Apr Stanhope DH Stanhope 4;00
6-Apr Wetumpka Wetumpka TBA
8-Apr Wetumpka DH Sportplex 4:00
10-Apr Valley Valley TBA
13-Apr Dadeville Dadeville 5:00
15-Apr Phenix City Phenix City 6:00

