Despite picking up two victories, Benjamin Russell’s volleyball team also suffered three losses Saturday at the Chelsea Slam Fest. The Wildcats were up and down throughout the day, losing their first match but then bouncing back with a win. They went 1-2 in the last three matches of the day.
Benjamin Russell started off well enough against Springville but dropped the first set, 25-23. The Tigers then used that as momentum to dominate the second set, 25-13.
Bre Smith led the offense with nine kills and three blocks while Sarah Rogers smacked seven kills. Zaria Roberson and Timira Lawson each contributed three kills. The defense was very well-rounded with Rogers digging up nine balls. Bailey Underwood added six digs, while Lawson and Cheaney Keel each had five.
BRHS rebounded well by picking up a straight-set victory over Hueytown, 25-16, 25-20.
In that match, Lawson had five kills to pace the offense while Smith contributed four. Roberson and Rogers each had three. Defensively, Underwood finished with eight digs and Rogers added seven.
In the third match, the host Hornets overpowered the Wildcats, 25-10, 25-6. BRHS did fairly well defensively, as Lawson finished with four digs and Roberson had three, but the offense was completely off. The Wildcats had just two kills the whole match.
Again though, Benjamin Russell bounced right back and got its revenge on Springville in its only three-set match of the day. After winning the first set, 25-20, the Wildcats dropped the second, 25-15, only to eke out a 15-13 victory in the decisive Set 3.
Smith once again led the offense, picking up six kills and a pair of blocks. Brooklyn Edwards had four kills while Lawson followed closely behind with three.
LAMP was too much for the Wildcats to handle, as they fell 25-15, 25-16 in their final match of the tournament.
Again, the offense didn’t look its best with Smith leading the way with only three kills. Lawson added two, but the defense was solid as all but three Wildcats picked up at least one dig. Rogers paced BRHS with five, Keel added four and Underwood had three.
Throughout the tournament, Benjamin Russell finished with 15 aces. Underwood and Smith each had four while Ja’niya Martin and Rogers smacked three apiece.
The up-and-down trend was one that continued from earlier in the week as Benjamin Russell went 1-1 at a tri-match with Brookwood and Chelsea on Thursday. The Wildcats defeated the Panthers, 25-16, 27-25, but lost to the Hornets, 25-13, 25-15.
During the tri-match, Rogers racked up 12 kills, including 10 against Brookwood alone. Lawson, Smith and Edwards each had five. Leading the defense was Underwood with 13 digs; Martin added nine, Rogers had 7 and Keel finished with 5.
Martin smacked four aces on the day.