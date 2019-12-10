Several Benjamin Russell wrestlers came home with medals after successful runs at the 40th Huntsville Invitational on Saturday.
At 113, Sandlin Pike earned a fourth-place finish for the Wildcats. He had a pair of back-to-back pins to earn a spot in the bracket. In his first match, Pike flattened Bob Jones’ Peyton King in 3:11.
He then met his match when he was taken down by Huntsville’s Bo Dothard in a technical fall, landing Pike at fourth overall.
Benjamin Russell had a pair of wrestlers in the 126-pound weight class and Nyshaad Hannon was one of the top Wildcats of the day. He went undefeated and picked up five victories. He had a quick pin, flattening his Florence opponent in just 51 seconds, to go along with two later pins. Hannon also had a victory by decision and one by a major decision.
Bobby Charsha was another who went undefeated for BRHS. At 132, Charsha earned four pins in five of his matches, the quickest coming in just 1:07. He also had a major decision against Huntsville’s Max Morrow.
At 138, Devion Freeman also was perfect on the day, although one of his victories was via forfeit. He also had three pins — all of which came in the first period — and one major decision.
Saxon Coker had one of the most dominating days for Benjamin Russell as he went 4-0 on the mat and had a victory by forfeit. For his wins on the mat at 152, Coker had three first-period pins to go along with a 10-0 major decision.
Like Coker, Hezekiah Hunter also picked up four victories on the mat at 182 pounds. All four of Hunter’s wins came by flattening his opponents. He also had one bye.
Most impressive of them all was Damien Lawry’s run at heavyweight. In all five of his matches, Lawry earned victories by pin. All of them were in the first period and the longest took a mere 1:24. Three of his five pins were in under a minute.
Others with at least one victory for Benjamin Russell included Kyle Mattox (126 pounds), who earned a second-period pin and one win by decision; Peyton Young (145) who went 1-2 with a pin in just 47 seconds; Savon Spradley (170) whose lone win was a 13-5 decision; and Trace McCaleb (220), who had a pair of victories — both of which came via pin.