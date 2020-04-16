Paying your dues and working your way up to being the head honcho is important in any field. But in the coaching world, it’s that much more important to earn your stripes to prove to others you’re cut out to be a head coach.
That’s exactly what Ryan Locke has done since graduating from Benjamin Russell in 2002.
He’s moved all over, doing jobs from being a volunteer to a graduate assistant then a positions coach and offensive coordinator. All that has paid off as Locke was recently promoted to the head football coaching position at Etowah.
“Obviously getting the chance to see the kids continue to grow and continue to develop is the biggest thing (I’m excited about),” Locke said. “This an opportunity that, in a way, I’ve been preparing for for almost 20 years”
Locke recalled having that infamous conversation most people have with their parents when he was a teenager about what he wanted to do with his life. Even then, he knew he wanted to get into coaching.
“It’s been a fun adventure,” Locke said “The time that I spent at Benjamin Russell and the men who coached me all had a huge impact on me developing into the man and the coach I am today, both personally and professionally. I made that decision that I wanted to coach going into my senior or junior year of high school and it was because of what I was able to experience with them and the impact they had that I am where I am today.”
A center in high school, Locke was first guided by Hall of Fame coach Phil Lazenby at Benjamin Russell. When Lazenby left, another future Hall of Famer, Willie Carl Martin, took over. Locke said there are countless men, including current BRHS coach Kevin Smith, who helped mold him.
“There were guys like Phil Lazenby and Willie Carl, plus Jeff Williams, Kevin Smith, even Richy Brooks (current BRHS baseball coach) was the defensive coordinator when I played there,” Locke said. “There was Dwight Buzbee, Bill Lutz, Sammy Teel, I could go on and on. I would say those guys had as much of an impact on me as anyone outside of obviously my parents.”
After being part of Benjamin Russell’s only state championship team in 2001, Locke graduated in 2002 but it didn’t take long for him to return to the Wildcats. During his time at Central Alabama Community College, Locke became a volunteer coach at BRHS. He said he got his start as “mainly the get-back coach,” referring to the coach whose big job on the sidelines to make sure coaches and players “get back” and not get a sideline infraction called.
Locke then went to Troy where he was a student assistant for two years working with the offensive line. From there, he was a graduate assistant for four years at UAB; a tight ends coach at West Georgia for three years; and an offensive line then offensive coordinator at Cumberland University in Lebanon, Tennessee for four years before finally making the jump back to high school football.
“I made the decision that philosophically, I fit better with high school than college,” Locke said.
He spent time at Northridge, Foley and Tuscaloosa County before landing the offensive coordinator job at Etowah.
“He’s been around really good programs and he knows the way things are supposed to be done,” Brooks said. “Hopefully it will all work for him. I pull for people like Ryan — people who have paid their dues and it really matters to them. I described him the other day like a gym rat in basketball, but that’s how Ryan was in football. He was always going to be around it.
“He was very teachable, and he always wanted to learn. He knew he didn’t know everything and he was willing to learn, and he learned from some really good people.”
Now, Locke has big shoes to fill in a storied program like Etowah. The Blue Devils have made the postseason 10 years in a row and have actually missed the playoffs only five times since 1987. Etowah is also making the drop to Class 4A for the first time since 1981, so the stakes are even higher.
“There are just expectations on top of expectations,” Locke said with a laugh. “There are high expectations because we’ve been so successful for so many years plus we have a very talented athletic senior class. So the expectations are high, but I want to keep them there.”