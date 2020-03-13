Benjamin Russell used a four-run third inning to get past Opelika on Thursday as the Wildcats improved to 2-0 in Class 6A Area 6 softball play. Chloe Davis had a three-run single in the third to put Benjamin Russell ahead and it never looked back.
Davis finished with just one hit but led the team with three RBIs. Brooklyn Bowden led the team in hits, recording two RBI singles to help extend the Wildcats’ lead.
Benjamin Russell (7-8) put the game away in the sixth after Taylor Harris knocked an RBI single and Leah Leonard scored on a wild pitch.
Ryann Ruffin got the win in the circle, allowing just three hits and one run over three innings. Harris closed the game to earn the save after pitching the final 2 1/3 innings without allowing a run.
Top-ranked Tallassee too much for Dadeville
The No. 1 team in Class 5A lived up to the hype Thursday night as Tallassee needed just five innings to defeat Dadeville. Tallassee finished with 13 hits and took advantage of some opposing miscues in a 17-7 win.
Dadeville (3-8-1) finished with four errors as a team, allowing nine unearned runs to score.
Makya Johnson led the offense with a pair of singles, including a two-run single in the third inning to momentarily give Dadeville the lead. Skylar Waldrep and Tess McKinley also finished with two RBIs.
Zoe Veres had the team’s lone extra-base hit and she drew two walks, finishing the night with a perfect on-base percentage. Veres, along with Timirian Tinsley and Johnson, led Dadeville with two runs scored.
BASEBALL
Wildcats rebound
from biggest loss of season
In its first game as a ranked team this season, Benjamin Russell could not live up to the hype. The Wildcats were outgunned from the start as Valley scored the first 10 runs before finishing off a 16-1 win at Benjamin Russell on Thursday.
Denzel Greene scored the team’s lone run in the loss, doubling to lead of the third inning before coming around to score on an RBI single from Ryan Willis.
The Wildcats (10-3) bounced back against Beauregard on Friday behind the arm of Brett Pitts. Benjamin Russell jumped out to an early lead and rode Pitts for six innings on its way to a 2-1 victory.
Pitts allowed seven hits but just one run while striking out five. Ryan Slaten grabbed the save, pitching a perfect seventh inning which included two strikeouts.
Benjamin Russell scored both of its run in the second inning with Cade Brooks starting things off with an RBI single. Brooks came around to score the much-needed insurance run on an error with two outs.
Reeltown gets revenge at ECHS
After losing the first meeting with Elmore County by 15 runs, Reeltown hit the road ready for revenge against the Panthers. The Rebels grabbed the lead in the first inning and let pitcher Cade Wood guide the rest of the way to a 6-3 victory Thursday.
Wood pitched a complete game without allowing an earned run, striking out five along the way. He helped the Panthers to just five hits, all singles.
Reeltown (2-9) got on the board with an RBI single from Matt Knox before he came around to score on a wild pitch to put the Rebels in front for good. Knox scored again in the fourth inning on a steal of home.
Will Brooks gave the Rebels some breathing room in the seventh inning with a two-run single, scoring the final runs of the day for either side.
Trojans split home doubleheader
Central Alabama Community College saw two extreme sides of the scoreboard during Thursday’s doubleheader against Wallace-Hanceville. The Trojans dropped the first game 12-5 before rebounding in a big way to claim an 11-0 victory in game two.
Wallace jumped out to a four-run lead in the opener and CACC could never recover. An RBI single by Chris Gilette in the fifth inning cut into the lead but Wallace put the game away with four runs in the seventh.
Michael Wurtz and Louis Olivieri led the team with two hits while Wurtz was the lone player to score multiple runs. Wurtz also had the team’s only extra-base hit, ripping a double in the fifth inning.
The Trojans (8-12) turned things around in the nightcap as Nate Curtis held Wallace to one hit in five innings of work to earn the win on the mound. Curtis struck out three and needed just 44 pitches for the complete game.
Olivieri got the scoring started with an RBI single in the first inning. He finished with two hits in three at bats and led the Trojans with a pair of runs scored and two RBIs.
The game was put out of reach when Brooks Short had an RBI double in the fourth before coming around to score on a single from Kimbrell Nappier, helping the Trojans reach the 10-run lead to force the mercy rule.