For the last two years in a row, the team that’s won Opelika’s Bulldawg Brawl has gone on to win the AHSAA Class 6A Wrestling Championships. Benjamin Russell is hoping that’s a trend that’ll continue as the Wildcats reigned supreme at the annual tournament on Monday.
Benjamin Russell was dominating in all of its victories, defeating Auburn, 66-12; Central, 57-24; Buckhorn, 54-18; Pelham, 45-25; and Southside Gadsden, 57-18 en route to the tournament title.
The Wildcats were most decisive in the match against Auburn, during which they won all their bouts on the mat.
While several Benjamin Russell wrestlers went undefeated, Hezekiah Hunter had the best performance of the day as he was the lone Wildcat to get five matches. Wrestling at both 182 and 170 pounds, Hunter went 5-0 with four pins. His quickest pin came against the Tigers and he also had a decision victory versus Southside.
At 132, Braxton Ray continues to get back in wrestling shape and finished a perfect 3-0, all three of which came via pin. His fastest was a 1:19 flattening of Buckhorn’s Jacob Squires.
Also getting a lot of action was Bobby Charsha, who finished 4-1 at 138 pounds. All four of his wins were on the mat. He had pins against Auburn and Central and picked up a dominating technical fall in the second period against Southside’s Kale Vann. His other victory was a decision.
Damion Billups and Sandlin Pike split time at 106 pounds. Billups’ only match was a pin of Auburn’s Sean Ostrander while Pike went 4-0 with three pins and one win by forfeit.
Kamden Marven got to spend some time at 113 and he showed off with a pair of pins; he flattened both his Auburn and Southside opponents. Lee Leonard also wrestled at 113 and finished off Pelham’s Nicholas Bamberg in just 45 seconds.
Several other Wildcats had all their victories by pin as well. At 120, Kyle Mattox finished 5-0 and all three of his wins on the mat were via fall. Peyton Young went 3-1 with three pins at 145 pounds; Saxon Coker was 5-0 with three pins and a pair of forfeit victories at 152; and Pokey Norris represented the Wildcats at heavyweight by going 4-1 with two pins and two forfeits.
At 126, Nyshaad Hannon earned a 5-0 record with two pins and a major but he got only three bouts on the mat. Savon Spradley, who also wrestled at 170 and 182, was 3-2 with a pin and a win by decision.