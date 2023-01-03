Many teams look to veteran leadership when things get tough and when a team needs a spark. For Latreisha Moon’s team, she looked to a group of middle schoolers.
The Lady Wildcats won two of three at the Jeff Davis Invitational last week, earning victories over Notasulga and Jeff Davis and losing to Greenville.
“Everybody got a chance to play,” Moon said of the weekend. “Everybody got a chance to work on what we wanted to work on for the end of the season. I was proud of the girls, all of them. The girls that had to step up, stepped up and played.”
Moon’s squad started off the tournament with a loss to Greenville 51-34. In typical fashion, freshman Ami Edwards stole the show scoring half of the team’s total points.
“The first day against Greenville, Ami Edwards had a great game,” Moon said. “It was a real close game though, the score will not tell it. We played really well.”
Utilizing youth did not stop there for Moon.
After beating Notasulga, Benjamin Russell faced off against the host school in Jeff Davis. In a close contest, with fouls stacking up on veterans, Moon had to take a look down her bench.
Bradazjah Pullium and Tamya Harris had both fouled out and Edwards was sitting out for most of the middle half of the game with three fouls.
The name she called to help her squad out in a tough spot was eighth grader Zada McDaniel.
“That girl has really made a difference in our team,” Moon said of McDaniel. “She can handle the ball, she has court awareness. She has a basketball sense. She played really well for us.”
McDaniel was not the only middle schooler that Moon had to utilize, as she also rolled out eighth grader Zee Johnson and Amari Cunningham in the same lineup. The freshman Edwards also took the court alongside Emiyah Hester who is a sophomore, giving Moon a lineup with no girl above the tenth grade.
“I had three eighth graders, a ninth grader and a tenth grader out on that court,” Moon said. “And they played hard. Emiyah shot a three to tie the game up and then we went in a stretch to go up above them.”
The game against Jeff Davis would end in overtime, with the Wildcats winning by a single point.
For stretches during overtime, when Moon needed to give Hester a rest, Makayla Simmons came in in relief. Simmons is only a freshman.
“That is who won the game for us, those young girls,” Moon said. “They got out there and they played, and they played and they played.”
Looking at the tournament as a whole, Moon saw plenty to be happy with, especially from her young stars.
“(Edwards) played well the whole tournament,” Moon said. “I really think, if we can play like we did in the tournament, we will be fine in the area and fine against other teams.”
Rolling out a younger team is not going to be the day to day strategy for Moon going forward, but she admitted that if need be, she knows that grouping can get it done when it matters.
“If I need to, I will,” Moon said of using her mostly middle school lineup. “I have seen that they can play and play together. They stepped up and understood and finished.”
Something that had been plaguing Benjamin Russell for the first half of the season, and was especially on display at Opelika, was the girls’ inability to finish at the rim and finish through games. In the tournament, Moon saw a whole new side of her squad that was able to play the entire game and finish again and again.
“Oh we finished and we scored pretty well around the rim,” Moon said “What happened, and how we won in Montgomery, was how we pressed.”
A new wrinkle Moon threw into her team’s gameplan over the three day stand was to run a press defense and attack the opposing teams right as they inbounded the ball. If Benjamin Russsell could create turnovers right under the basket, eventually balls would fall for the team. And they did last week.
“We pressed just about the whole time,” Moon said. “That is what I am going to have to keep doing because I saw our girls can do it. They have the speed to do it. The goal was to go down there and work on our press and our man and we were able to do it.”
Benjamin Russell will not compete on Tuesday, with the school’s game being canceled due to weather. Now the Wildcats will have a longer break to prepare for Talladega on Thursday, looking to avenge the team’s loss to the Tigers earlier in the year.
“When we lost last time, at the end of it we went man,” Moon said. “I am going to have to start that a little earlier with our pressure.”