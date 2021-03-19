It hasn’t been long since the season started but the Benjamin Russell Wildcats’ soccer program has been in many different extremes in the early part of the season.
The Wildcats are sitting at 5-2-1 and 1-0 on the season in area. From a 6-0 loss to Smiths Station to a 5-1 victory over Sylacauga to even a nail-biting 2-1 loss to Pell City, the Wildcats have seen it all.
Even their 3-1 victory over Wetumpka was big for the program. It’s been an interesting time for the program to find their identity.
“The beginning of the year has been a great way to find ourselves,” BRHS head coach Lee Wagoner said. “Yes, the road schedule has been trying but manageable for us all. We have only had two home games this far, but on the back end of the schedule we only have two road games after the spring break week, which is a positive.”
From Feb. 23 to Mar. 5, the Wildcats had been on the road facing some of the toughest teams of the season which led to a three-game win streak at the end.
Nestled in the middle of the win streak was an area win over Wetumpka.
“The area win against Wetumpka was big, simply for the fact that it was an area game,” Wagoner said. “We sit atop the area currently and look to keep building and keep everyone else in the area ‘looking up’ at us in the standings.”
In the first half of the five-game road trip, the Wildcats tied Opelika who started the season in the top 15 and lost to Pell City, a top 10 ranked team, nearly a week later but it proved a lot to Wagoner.
“The loss to Pell City and tie to Opelika proved a lot to me about this team. It proves we can compete with the top programs in 6A,” Wagoner said. “But with that being said we have to push ourselves as a team and program. We cannot be happy simply competing in these games but we must find a way to win these games. I feel both games were winnable games. That will separate us from being a decent team to being a good team. We cannot settle for being ‘just OK’.”
Since their first loss to Smiths Station, the Wildcats haven’t given up a loss of more than one goal over four games since they opened the season. It shows the program settling in and playing together and even settling into their new roles as players. The defense and midfield have gotten stronger and the goals come from that area of the field more often than not.
But there’s a new challenge the Wildcats will have to face. Not only are they just getting to a point where they’re gelling as a team, the program will have to contend with nearly 20 days off the pitch. Some of it was out of their control as two opponents had to withdraw due to COVID-19 issues.
It’s led to a few worries for Wagoner.
“Now, the long layoff between games is worrisome, but just another obstacle we were prepared to encounter this year. We lost both games last week due to COVID issues on our opponents’ end, which was unfortunate, but we were prepared for these scenarios,” Wagoner said. “We replaced those games with a lot of 'game scenarios' and inter-squad scrimmages during that time. The rest of the delay in games we will use to recover from some non-serious but lagging injuries from early in the season. I fully expect us to be ready to play when game action resumes.”