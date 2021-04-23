It was a crushing way to end the season for the Benjamin Russell girls soccer program.
Penalty kicks are an art form and for the Lady Wildcats, their art came out just a bit off compared to the Helena Huskies. But that’s not to discount the season the program had. 11-4-2 with a team made mostly of young athletes means the future is bright but the game started with Camilla Sanchez finding a way to score the first goal of the game for either side.
“The first goal we scored was a thing of beauty,” BRHS head coach Lee Wagoner said. “Off the set piece it was a corner in, we’d been practicing those pretty consistently over the past couple of weeks because it was a weak spot for us throughout the season.
The girls had done a great job with it. Anna Corley sent a great ball in and Camila with the one-time volley finish – it was beautiful,” he continued. “We captured the momentum right there and were able to ride it for a while but it was a good way to get started. We knew we needed that first goal and they did what we had asked there.”
As Wagoner said, the program dropped the game in a tough fashion after giving up the 39th-minute goal in the first half. There were no adjustments made as the goalkeeper Kelly Hernandez did her job and Wagoner explained why.
“The goal they scored, to be honest, was a miscommunication on our part and the players. It was a miscommunication. We should've dealt with it better,” Wagoner said. “I should’ve prepared the players better for a situation like that but it happens. No-fault, no blame anywhere. We did not change any type of approach because we were playing well. I felt like we were in control of the game for the most part. We didn’t have too many tough saves, the defensive backline was solid in how they were dealing with their attack. I felt like we could just keep playing the way we know how to play. Playing our brand of soccer. We did – we were just unable to get that next goal.”
It all came down to penalty kicks where Helena was victorious but the game never officially ended despite the cheers.
BRHS lost the game in a 2-1 shootout but both programs were called back 15 minutes later as the boys warmed up because of an issue where the Wildcats had a chance to potentially tie the game up.
It didn’t matter in the end as Helena sunk another penalty kick into the net dispatching the program again without giving them a chance to strike once more.
Wagoner says that there is not a call he regretted being made during the game and credits Helena. Now the future planning begins for the Wildcats, there is a rising eighth-grader in Sanchez but Wagoner says that at many points he had sophomores, freshmen and other eighth-graders on the field with his seniors at many points in the game.
“I’m excited for what’s to come,” Wagoner said. “If you looked out on the field at any one time tonight, even though we had a lot of seniors this year if you look at it on the field. My goalkeeper is a tenth grader, we had four ninth graders and two eighth-graders on the field at the same point in time in tonight’s game. That shows you the youth of this program that was able to contribute in a big playoff game like this alongside the seniors. Getting those younger girls developed and keeping them in the right direction – I’m excited to see what comes.”